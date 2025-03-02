5 fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

The UFC's first event of March is now in the books. Last night's show wasn't a marquee one, but it may have produced a title challenger.

Ad

UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev saw a big win in the headliner, as well as some other major victories elsewhere on the card.

So what's next for these fighters? As always, that'll be up to the matchmakers.

Here, though, are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#5. UFC heavyweight bout: Mario Pinto vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Ad

Trending

Heavyweight prospect Mario Pinto scored an all-time classic knockout last night, turning the lights out on Austen Lane with an incredibly lethal right hand.

Pinto didn't look flawless, but the power in his hands meant that the fact that he was knocked down in the first round could probably be swept under the carpet.

Moreover, the thin nature of the heavyweight division means that the Portuguese fighter will probably be shunted up the ladder far more quickly than he would in a different weight class.

Ad

With that in mind, a good foe for him could be Brazilian veteran Marcos Rogerio de Lima. 'Pezao' has not fought since a TKO win over Junior Tafa last February but has won three of his last four and was quite recently ranked in the top 15.

If Pinto could get past him, then it'd definitely bode well for his future chances as a contender, making this a fight worth booking later in 2025.

Ad

#4. UFC featherweight bout: Chepe Mariscal vs. Calvin Kattar

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fighter from last night's event who definitely warrants a step up in competition is featherweight Chepe Mariscal.

'Machine Gun' extended his UFC record to 5-0 with an impressive win over veteran Ricardo Ramos and even came close to a finish on a couple of occasions.

While he isn't the strongest finisher, any fighter who can win five fights in a loaded division like the featherweight one is a very real threat to anyone.

Ad

Therefore, it's probably worth matching him with a ranked opponent next time out, and the perfect foe could be Calvin Kattar.

'The Boston Finisher' is still ranked at No.14 despite losing four fights in a row, and most recently came up short against Youssef Zalal.

However, he's far more experienced than Mariscal, has competed in five-round bouts, and has beaten several elite-level foes during his UFC career. Therefore, he'd be a huge challenge for 'Machine Gun.'

Ad

Assuming Kattar is still with the promotion, then, this fight would be well worth booking as a test for this thriving prospect.

#3. UFC lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jalin Turner or Ignacio Bahamondes

Ad

Another fighter who warrants a crack at a ranked opponent next time out following his win last night is Nasrat Haqparast.

The Kelvin Gastelum lookalike has been around the UFC for a long time now, debuting back in 2017.

However, he's now on the best winning streak of his career - five victories in a row - after he edged past Esteban Ribovics in a brawl for the ages last night.

None of Haqparast's wins have come over elite-level foes, but at the age of 29, he's probably peaking, so it's time to give him another shot at the top.

Ad

Therefore, a good opponent for him, both stylistically and from a ranking perspective, could be the winner of the upcoming clash between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes.

Turner is ranked at No.13, while Bahamondes would be expected to steal his ranking with a win. Given that both men deploy an exciting striking style, either would mesh with Haqparast for another potentially great brawl.

Either way, then, this would be the perfect test for the German fighter.

Ad

#2. UFC middleweight bout: Cody Brundage vs. Ryan Loder

Ad

Last night's co-headliner saw middleweight brawler Cody Brundage come out on top of a seriously crazy brawl with late-notice foe Julian Marquez.

Brundage survived a huge punch that knocked out his mouthpiece to outgun 'The Cuban Missile Crisis', eventually dispatching him via TKO in the first round.

The win was Brundage's first since December 2023, and while it won't propel him into contention, it will at least keep him afloat in the UFC.

Ad

Initially, Brundage had been expected to fight TUF 32 winner Ryan Loder at last night's event, and there's no reason why the promotion shouldn't simply re-book that fight.

Brundage would still be a strong test for Loder, who looks like a bright prospect at 185 pounds, and if the TUF champion could win, it'd bode well for his future.

Therefore, the promotion should look to book this one as soon as both men are ready to go.

Ad

#1. UFC flyweight title: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Ad

While his win didn't come without some controversy, thanks to a series of apparent eye gouges, Manel Kape sent a message last night.

He defeated Asu Almabayev via third round TKO, using his insane hand speed and solid takedown defense to utterly dominate 'Zulfikar,' handing him his first defeat since 2017.

After the bout, Kape was quick to call out current UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja for a title fight, and the promotion ought to give 'Starboy' what he wants.

Ad

Firstly, he's now won six of his last seven bouts and probably warrants a higher ranking than his current position of No.6.

Secondly, the flyweight division doesn't have a clear-cut top contender right now, probably thanks to Pantoja's domination at the top of the mountain.

Thirdly, while 'Starboy' has lost to 'The Cannibal' previously, he's clearly improved since then and now appears to be able to unleash his insane hand speed in a far more controlled fashion, making him more dangerous than ever before.

Basically, eye pokes notwithstanding, Kape looked every inch the top contender last night, and he'd be a fresh opponent for Pantoja. With any luck, then, his next fight will be for the flyweight crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.