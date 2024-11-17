5 fights to make after UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 309 is finally in the books. And while Madison Square Garden wasn't treated to a classic event, it was definitely memorable.

So what should be next for the big stars of UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

In some cases, the route the matchmakers need to take is clear. In others, it might be a little trickier to see.

Here, then, are five fights to make following UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

#5. UFC bantamweight bout: Marcus McGhee vs. Marlon Vera

While it wasn't a dominant win by any means, Marcus McGhee picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 309.

'The Maniac' outpointed No.13 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez, largely overwhelming him with his volume striking. 'The Dragon' did do some damage of his own, mainly with his low kicks, but when the fight went the distance, there was only one clear winner.

McGhee doesn't always look like the most technically sound fighter, but at 4-0 in the octagon, it's hard to deny he's effective.

Given that he just beat a ranked fighter, the only option for him next is someone higher up on the ladder. With that in mind, a good opponent could be Marlon Vera.

'Chito' is a former title challenger and is ranked at No.6. However, he's also won just once in his last four fights.

Essentially then, either McGhee would pick up his biggest career win to date, or Vera could get back on track by stopping a rising star. With both men fighting in an exciting way, this fight could definitely be a cool one to make.

#4. UFC lightweight bout: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Drew Dober

Sure, his win came over a late replacement in James Llontop, but it was hard not to be impressed by Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 309.

Ruffy dominated his foe basically from start to finish with some nasty striking and a lot of aggression and was unfortunate not to finish him after dropping him in the second round.

Initially pegged to fight Charlie Campbell at last night's event, it's clear that Ruffy has some serious potential, so it might be best to move on from that fight.

Instead, it could be worth shunting the Brazilian up the ladder somewhat. He perhaps isn't ready for a top-fifteen foe, but a hardened veteran could definitely be a fair opponent.

With that considered, the perfect foe for him might be Drew Dober. One of the most exciting brawlers in UFC history, Dober has fallen on hard times recently, winning just one of his last four fights.

However, he can absolutely still crack, and would definitely provide Ruffy with the toughest test of his career.

If this fight were made, it could be a brawl for the ages, making it well worth booking in the near future.

#3. UFC middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs. Andre Petroski

It wasn't always the best performance - fans even chanted "overrated" at one point - but Bo Nickal got the job done last night.

The three-time Division I national champion wrestler defeated veteran Paul Craig over three rounds, surprisingly outstriking him without actually needing to drag him to the ground.

Based on this showing, though, Nickal isn't quite ready to take another step up just yet. He's still very young in an MMA sense, and there's no point in rushing him too much.

Therefore, a decent challenge for him could be TUF 29 veteran Andre Petroski.

A renowned grappler, Petroski is an impressive 7-2 in the UFC and is riding a two-fight win streak. However, given his losses came to Michel Pereira and Jacob Malkoun, he should be beatable for someone of Nickal's potential.

As he'd be unlikely to test the prospect quite so much as Craig, though, Petroski could definitely mark a good next step for Nickal, even if it wouldn't be the most popular choice.

#2. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev or Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira

One of the most impressive performances at UFC 309 came from Charles Oliveira. The former lightweight champion thoroughly outpointed Michael Chandler in their rematch, winning four of the five rounds and surviving a late storm to claim victory.

It's hard to play down the significance of this win for 'Do Bronx'. Had he lost to Chandler, not only would he have been on the first two-fight losing streak of his career since 2016, but he'd have lost three of his last four.

Instead, though, the Brazilian produced one of the best showings of his recent career, even if he didn't collect one of his trademark finishes.

Given that the only two fighters ranked above him at 155 pounds - Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan - are set to fight for the lightweight title in January, then, there's only one path that makes sense for him.

Sure, the UFC could make 'Do Bronx' fight again, but given he's already beaten the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, it wouldn't make sense.

Instead, they should simply have Oliveira wait for the winner of the Makhachev/Tsarukyan fight, and give him the title shot he missed out on due to injury last October.

Either fight would be a lot of fun to watch, and given he never got a rematch when he lost to Makhachev, it's only fair to reward Oliveira with another title shot now. Hopefully, this fight could go down in April or May 2025.

#1. UFC heavyweight title: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Despite all the hype, UFC 309's main event turned out to be a one-sided one. Stipe Miocic looked every bit like a 42-year-old legend who hadn't fought in over three years and unfortunately didn't have a lot to offer against Jon Jones.

In the end, 'Bones' dominated three rounds en route to a TKO win with a spinning back kick to the body, and duly retained his heavyweight crown.

The big question now is where Jones goes from here.

Essentially, he ought to face current interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall. The UK-based fighter has looked unstoppable recently and has finished the likes of Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Sergei Pavlovich.

However, Jones has expressed an interest in avoiding that fight outright and has even been accused of ducking Aspinall by some observers.

Instead, he's stated his preference is to face current light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, claiming the bout would do more for his legacy.

Despite this, it appears that Dana White and the UFC brass are all about making Jones vs. Aspinall, and if that's the case, the fans ought to be thankful.

Whether Aspinall can really beat Jones is up in the air. There's no denying the effectiveness of 'Bones' in the cage. Regardless, though, the Brit has absolutely earned his shot, and it's now up to the promotion to make it happen, even if it involves paying Jones untold millions.

If Jones is really going to continue to fight, rather than step away from the game, then this is the only bout for him that makes sense.

