Jon Jones and UFC at odds as Dana White makes U-turn about Alex Pereira but 'Bones' still reluctant to face 'dangerous up-and-comer' Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones and the UFC seem at odds in the aftermath of his dominant victory over Stipe Miocic. The heavyweight champion has renewed his calls for a super-fight against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Nevertheless, UFC CEO and president Dana White has made a rather ambiguous statement regarding that potential fight.

Jones defended his heavyweight belt with a third-round TKO win over Miocic at UFC 309 (Nov. 16, 2024). Several critics argued that the 42-year-old Miocic was past his athletic prime and hadn't competed since March 2021.

Ergo, many claimed Jones should've fought current interim UFC heavyweight champion, 31-year-old Tom Aspinall. Jones has consistently maintained he'd fight the 37-year-old Alex Pereira rather than Aspinall.

During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jones reiterated that his UFC return would happen only if they booked him against 'Poatan.' Jones noted he doesn't need a UFC belt to validate his greatness.

"I feel like I'm at a place now where I want to take what I find to be super-fights. I don't want to fight dangerous up-and-comers anymore. I want to fight dangerous established champions."

Moreover, Jones indicated he could retire if the Pereira matchup doesn't materialize:

"If it doesn't line up, then professing my love for Jesus in front of everybody tonight, and telling the world how proud I am to be an American champion, and fighting in front of my president -- man, if that was my last fight ever, then I'm cool with that."

The 37-year-old also recounted doing the Donald Trump dance and added:

"I think one of the really good things about negotiating is being willing to walk away from a deal. And that's the deal that I want. And if that's not what the fans want, then I guess I'll say sayonara."

Dana White discusses potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

Dana White previously emphasized that the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic fight's winner would face Tom Aspinall in a title unifier. During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, White opined that he likes Alex Pereira personally, adding that the Brazilian kickboxing legend and UFC superstar is accomplishing great things at 37 years of age in the light heavyweight division.

White acknowledged that money could likely be fueling Pereira and Jon Jones' interest in fighting each other, given the revenues both stars' potential showdown could accrue.

However, he cited how Jones easily out-wrestled Miocic, who's known for his tremendous wrestling prowess. White echoed the sentiments of many fans that striking savant Pereira would get easily out-grappled and be undersized against the heavyweight 'Bones.'

"It just doesn't make sense to make that fight. If they both want it bad enough, and they're both f**king hounding me or something, maybe I would do it."

