Alex Pereira's next fight reportedly confirmed, fellow light-heavyweight thanks Dana White for title shot

Alex Pereira defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO at UFC 307 last month to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time this year. While 'Poatan' had shared that he plans to take some time off after competing three times in six months, his next opponent has seemingly been confirmed.

Magomed Ankalaev took to X on Thursday to thank UFC CEO Dana White for seemingly granting him a title opportunity. Championship Rounds shared the comments from the No.1-ranked light heavyweight:

"🚨 Magomed Ankalaev says that Dana White has informed him that he will be fighting Alex Pereira next 👀 #UFC #MMA"

Check out Championship Rounds' X post confirming the next light heavyweight title bout below:

While Pereira appeared to be in a position to negotiate a superfight against Jon Jones, he will seemingly need to face Ankalaev first. The promotional frontman did note on Thursday that 'Bones' will fight Tom Aspinall, and not 'Poatan', if he continues to compete past UFC 309. MMA Orbit shared those comments in an X post:

"🚨| Dana White has told @jimrome that if Jon Jones wants to keep fighting after #UFC309 he must take on Tom Aspinall. 'If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall.'"

Check out the X post from MMA Orbit below:

While Jones and Pereira are both seemingly on board for a potential clash, it appears unlikely to come to fruition. It is also unclear when the rumored bout between 'Poatan' and Ankalaev will take place.

Magomed Ankalaev previously claimed he would face Alex Pereira and Jon Jones

Magomed Ankalaev became very vocal when it appeared that Alex Pereira and Jon Jones could clash next. The No.1-ranked light heavyweight, who is next in line for a title shot after his unanimous decision victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 last month, took to X, posting that he would face both champions:

"Jones doesn’t want to fight [Tom] Aspinall, Pereira is recovering and I’m hungry. I will beat Pereira and after that I can beat Jones"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post to Alex Pereira and Jon Jones below:

Ankalaev has accused Pereira of ducking him for several months. It appeared he would have to wait even longer for a light heavyweight title opportunity as 'Poatan' had openly discussed facing Jones.

