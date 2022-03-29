UFC Fight Night: Bladyes vs. Daukaus represented the first return of crowds for a fight night card on US soil. Some slightly lackluster preliminary fights were massively overshadowed by a hugely entertaining main card that featured three round wars and two clinical stoppages.

With the dust now settling, it is time to play matchmaker. The following list will pick five fights to make for the winners, and in some cases losers, of the UFC's recent venture to Ohio, Columbus. Honorable mentions go to Marc Diakiesie vs. Jai Herbert, Chris Gutierrez vs. Said Nurmagomedov, and Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Francisco Trinaldo.

5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

#5. Askar Askarov vs. Matheus Nicolau

It may seem lazy to match up two fighters that fought on the same card, but Askar Askarov vs. Matheus Nicolau does make a lot of sense. Askarov lost out against Kai Kara-France in a number one contender bout, whilst Nicolau defeated No.10 ranked flyweight David Dvorak.

UFC Fight Night: Kape v Nicolau

Come Tuesday, they will likely find themselves very close to each other in the rankings, and both have the ability to make them confident in being able to defeat the other.

Nicolau is undefeated since being re-signed to the UFC, having picked up wins over Manel Kape, Tim Elliot and the afore-mentioned Dvorak. Askarov is 3-1-1 inside the UFC, with wins over Alexandre Pantoja, Tim Elliot and Joseph Benavidez. He also fought former champion Brandon Moreno to a draw.

UFC Fight Night: Pantoja v Askarov

#4. Neil Magny vs. Stephen Thompson

Despite being dropped in the first round in his fight with Max Griffin, Neil Magny showed his veteran savvy to rebound, winning the second and third rounds decisively.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Waterson Weigh-in

This victory saw Magny equal Georges St-Pierre's welterweight win record, as well as re-establishing himself as a key player in the 170lb top 10. Magny is a veteran of the game, and a logical fight to place him in next would be against another veteran, such as Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Thompson is coming off a somewhat disappointing loss to Belal Muhammad and is in need of a new top-ranked opponent to keep his title hopes alive. Alternatively, Magny could also face an opponent such as Sean Brady, who is currently on the rise and has been touted by many as a future contender.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

#3. Kai Kara-France vs. The winner of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4

Despite being a heavy betting underdog, Kai Kara-France pulled out an upset win at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, defeating Askar Askarov via unanimous decision.

UFC 269: Kai Kara-France v Cody Garbrandt

Kara-France called for a title shot next, and he is certainly deserving. Unfortunately, the UFC appears to be set to make a fourth title fight between current champ Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno first.

If Kara-France is willing to wait, then it seems reasonable that he will be first in line to face the winner in the fall of 2022. Should he wish to remain active, then Alexandre Pantoja is also in the mix at the top of the flyweight division.

UFC 270: Moreno v Figueiredo

#2. Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot

Another fight made up of two victors from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Alexa Grasso taking on Manon Fiorot could well be a bout to decide the new top contender in the women's flyweight division.

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

Grasso featured as the card's co-main event, where she submitted veteran striker Joanne Wood via first round rear naked choke. Fiorot took on former title challenger Jennifer Maia in a fight that was criminally hidden on the preliminary card. She won via unanimous decision.

The majority of fighters at the top of the women's flyweight division are currently booked for fights already, and with Fiorot and Grasso taking minimal damage in their bouts last weekend, it makes perfect sense to pair them off with each other.

#1. Cutis Blaydes vs. Ciryl Gane

In the main event of the weekend card, Curtis Blaydes took on rising prospect Chris Daukaus. Many expected Blaydes to rely on his high-level wrestling to dominate the fight. However, 'Razor' flipped the script, knocking Daukaus out with a brutal right hand.

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie

Blaydes then took to the microphone, calling out Ciryl Gane for an interim title fight. Whether an interim title needs to be involved is up to Dana White and the official matchmakers, but it is hard to argue that a fight between Gane and Blaydes would not make perfect sense.

Blaydes has only ever lost to two fighters in the UFC, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Ciryl Gane has only one loss, to Ngannou. Blaydes arguably has the highest level wrestling in the heavyweight division, whilst Gane has an incredibly high fight IQ, with slick point style striking. It's an incredibly hard fight to call, and it's the perfect bout to make next.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov

