5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

Last night, the UFC visited Nashville, Tennessee, for a Fight Night event. A fun card saw several thrilling finishes.

Ad

So what's next for the big winners at UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira?

As always, the matchmakers have plenty of thinking to do and, of course, tons of options.

Here are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#5. UFC heavyweight bout: Vitor Petrino vs. Serghei Spivac

Ad

Trending

Brazilian prospect Vitor Petrino made a successful move up to the heavyweight division for the first time last night. He completely overpowered Austen Lane, submitting him inside a round.

Based on his previous showings in the UFC at 205 pounds as well as the thin nature of the heavyweight division, 'Icao' appears to have what it takes to become a ranked fighter here.

Therefore, a good match for him next could be No. 8-ranked Serghei Spivac.

Ad

Sure, 'The Polar Bear' would be a big step up for Petrino, but the native of Moldova isn't on the best run, having won just once in his last four fights. More to the point, he's more of a grappler than a concussive puncher, making him an interesting match for the Brazilian.

Overall, if Petrino has designs on moving into contention, Spivac is the type of foe he'll need to beat, making this a worthy fight to book.

Ad

#4. UFC featherweight bout: Morgan Charriere vs. Julian Erosa

Ad

France's Morgan Charriere claimed a $50k bonus last night, winning the Fight of the Night award for his brawl with Nate Landwehr.

While it will be a quick turnaround, 'The Last Pirate' will likely now hope to be booked on the UFC's event in Paris, which is set for September.

So, who could face him? A good choice could be Julian Erosa.

'Juicy J' is coming off a defeat, but like Landwehr and Charriere, he's one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the 145-pound division. Every time Erosa steps into the octagon, some kind of chaos ensues, whether he wins or loses.

Ad

Therefore, if the matchmakers can book him with 'The Last Pirate' in Paris, the fans there will be almost guaranteed a total thriller.

#3. UFC featherweight bout: Steve Garcia vs. Josh Emmett

Ad

While he was unable to score his sixth TKO in a row in the UFC, Steve Garcia was definitely impressive in his win over veteran Calvin Kattar last night.

'Mean Machine' kept Kattar on his back foot throughout their featherweight bout, forcing him on the retreat and dropping him to a knee in the third round. There was no doubt that he'd earned a clear-cut decision.

Given 'The Boston Finisher' was ranked at No.14 coming into the fight, Garcia will likely crack the top fifteen next week, hardly a surprise for a fighter on a six-fight winning run.

Ad

Therefore, he needs a step up next, and what better option than another longtime veteran in Josh Emmett?

Emmett would be massively dangerous for a striker like Garcia, who likes to exchange punches, as his punching power is tremendous. But he's slower and less durable than he once was, making him beatable, too.

All in all, then, this would be the perfect step up for 'Mean Machine' to test himself against another hardened, proven veteran.

Ad

#2. UFC welterweight bout: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Joaquin Buckley

Ad

It's arguable that Gabriel Bonfim got a little lucky last night, as many fans felt that he didn't deserve his decision win over veteran Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

However, the fact is that 'Marretinha' did get his hand raised, and he's now 5-1 in the UFC. Given that Thompson was ranked at No.12 in the welterweight division, too, we can expect Bonfim to be given a push up the ladder next time out.

Ad

Therefore, a fun test for him could be Joaquin Buckley. 'New Mansa' failed in his own attempt to reach the very top earlier this year when he was edged out by former titleholder Kamaru Usman, but he's still a very dangerous fighter, particularly on the feet.

If Bonfim could find a way past Buckley, then a shot at the top five would undoubtedly beckon. If not, 'New Mansa' would have a strong win to restart his own push for the top on the back of.

Ad

#1. UFC heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Valter Walker

Ad

Last night's headliner saw Derrick Lewis extend his own UFC record. He delivered the 16th knockout of his octagon career by sparking out Tallison Teixeira, needing just 35 seconds to do so.

At this stage, everyone knows exactly what 'The Black Beast' brings to the table. Based on this win, as well as his win last year over Rodrigo Nascimento, it appears that only the elite are capable of stopping him.

Who should be next for a fighter who is essentially the heavyweight division's most dangerous gatekeeper, then?

Ad

One option could be Valter Walker. 'The Clean Monster' also won last night, submitting Kennedy Nzechukwu in the first round with a heel hook, claiming a $50k bonus in the process.

Walker is now 3-1 in the UFC, with all three of his wins coming, incredibly, via heel hook. With an overall record of 14-1, he's just the type of fighter who ought to be making a run at the rankings now.

Ad

Could he beat Lewis? It's a fair question, as he's definitely not fought anyone of that calibre yet, but he's got to take a step up at some point.

Basically, it feels likely that Lewis would either win this one via KO or end up getting submitted. Either one would be fun to watch, making this a perfect fight to book.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott Newman Scott is a veteran MMA writer with over two decades of experience, including his ongoing tenure in Sportskeeda, which began seven years ago. He has written over 3000 pieces for the organization, while also covering football. Before joining Sportskeeda, Scott wrote articles for websites like The Oratory and Inside Pulse MMA.



Scott has a degree in history, which drives his research skills and helps him compile accurate information. His long stint in the field helps Scott provide a clear take on important topics, such as the criticism of promotions regarding fighter pay. While he feels fighters deserve a bigger revenue share, he doesn’t want MMA to suffer with purse-split issues.



Scott’s work has been previously reshared by the former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. He uses credible sources, such as the UFC’s official website, during the writing process.



His dedication to MMA writing won him the Feature Writer of the Month award for Sportskeeda in November 2021.



Outside of work, Scott likes to go to the gym, walk his dog, and travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.