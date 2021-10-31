5 former UFC fighters who enjoyed great success after retirement

Fighting in one of the greatest MMA promotions in the world like the UFC is bound to exact a heavy toll on fighters. Keeping that in mind, retirement is an ax that perennially hangs over the heads of a number of athletes in the UFC.

Fighters put their minds, bodies, and souls into the pursuit of glory inside the octagon. However, many fail to reach the kind of stardom that they dream of. The fighters on this list, though, managed to retain their position in the mainstream MMA environment even after their fighting careers ended.

Fighters like Conor McGregor work to ensure a certain quality of life after their prime. On the other end of the spectrum, however, are fighters like Sarah Alpar who have to rely on the kindness of strangers on the internet and start GoFundMe pages to help make ends meet.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

While some fighters are unable to deal with the pressures of life after the UFC, some have managed to earn a significant amount of success. In this article, we take a look at five such fighters who managed to enjoy significant success after their retirement from active competition inside the octagon.

#5. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping's success continued following his retirement in 2018. The nature of his retirement was rather gruesome as he suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum. However, that has not stopped him from striving for greatness in his retirement.

Michael Bisping has positioned himself as a veteran and pundit of the sport. His opinion, naturally, has a lot of weight. He has won the trust of the UFC, earning him the opportunity to call fights, conduct octagon interviews, and offer pre and post-fight analysis.

Yahoo Sport UK @YahooSportUK



Former "I'm retired unless a good offer comes through, I just haven't made it official"Former @ufc Champ Michael Bisping reveals on his Believe You Me podcast he is 'probably retired'. 👊 "I'm retired unless a good offer comes through, I just haven't made it official"Former @ufc Champ Michael Bisping reveals on his Believe You Me podcast he is 'probably retired'. 👊 https://t.co/lwcxR5XCZs

What's more, Michael Bisping has managed to accrue a legion of followers with the help of his popular podcast, 'Believe You Me'. He regularly posts videos, discussing all things MMA and UFC on his YouTube channel. With all this, Michael Bisping has managed to retain his significance in the modern MMA landscape.

