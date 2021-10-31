5 of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates who can be just as dominant as him

When Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020, he took with him a near unmatched legacy. 29 wins without a single loss, a UFC lightweight title, and wins over Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

However, whilst Khabib may no longer be competing inside the octagon, he is still impacting the the future of MMA. 'The Eagle' has transitioned to a coaching role, like his father before him.

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

He can now be seen regularly cornering Dagestani fighters, both in the UFC and other MMA promotions. Dagestan is producing some of the best prospects in MMA right now. It seems likely that at least one of Khabib's protogees will at some point replicate the divisional dominance that 'The Eagle' once had.

In the following list we break down five of Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates who can be just as dominant as him. Honorable mentions go to Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Movlid Khaybulaev and Islam Mamedov.

#5. Tagir Ulanbekov - UFC flyweight

The No.15-ranked UFC flyweight Tagir Unalbekov recently picked up his second UFC win against Allan Nascimento at UFC 267. Nascimento was a high level opponent who forced Ulanbekov to work for every second of the fight.

UFC Fight Night: Silva v Ulanbekov

However, Nascimento also allowed Ulanbekov to demonstrate just how well-rounded a fighter he truly is. The Dagestani flyweight defended numerous submission attempts, utilized heavy top control and outstruck his opponent over the three rounds of their fight.

Eagle-eyed fans will no doubt have noticed the presence of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Ulanbekov's corner during the fight. With 'The Eagle's' aid, Ulanbekov has a great chance at making a run at the UFC's flyweight title.

It is not yet known who Ulanbekov will face next. Considering he was already ranked within the top 15 going into his fight with Nascimento, a top 10 opponent seems likely. Matheus Nicolau would be a fight that seems logical, as does a matchup with Matt Schnell or David Dvorak.

