5 most 'gangster' fighters in the UFC today

You will find a lot of interesting characters in the UFC. Some fighters are known for their wicked sense of humor, like Darren Till and Rampage Jackson. There are also fighters who are infamous for getting into trouble time after time. Jon Jones and Mike Perry are two examples.

But there is another category of fighters who are called straight-up gangsters for what they do in and out of the octagon.

Here is a list of five such fighters:

#5 Conor McGregor

The list of gangster moves that the Irishman has pulled in his UFC career is endless. From wearing a 'F--- You' pinstripe suit for a press conference to arriving on Fight Island on a yacht, Conor McGregor has done justice to his nickname, 'The Notorious'.

THAT SUIT! 🤩



"Everywhere you go, people still talk about it."



The story behind *that* Conor McGregor suit.



More on #UFC246 👉 https://t.co/sbuCdoJBkd pic.twitter.com/fQs2gAoPYv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2020

At one point in his career, McGregor came out dressed like an actual gangster. At the UFC 196 pre-fight press conference, the Irishman arrived wearing a shirt that looked eerily similar to that of Mexican drug lord El Chapo's.

Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol.

Look at Dana hahahah

Vintage MMA entertainment.

El Chap! pic.twitter.com/GiC3yl8HB6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

One of the most infamous incidents in UFC history happened when McGregor, upon learning that his friend Artem Lobov was surrounded and slapped by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his friends, flew down to New York and attacked the bus 'The Eagle' was traveling in.

#4 Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Lewis v Oleinik

The only thing possibly more exciting and entertaining than a Derrick Lewis knockout is a Derrick Lewis post-fight interview.

But this does not mean that Lewis should be taken lightly as a fighter. He is one of the scariest individuals on the UFC roster with vicious knockout power. Even his face-offs are intense as 'The Black Beast' doesn't hesitate to shove the 'always dangerous' Francis Ngannou.

Lewis recently showed that he should not be messed around with when he knocked out a thief who was trying to steal his car.

#3 Jorge Masvidal

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is a fighter who used to have bare-knuckle fights in people's backyards. From thereon, to becoming one of the biggest stars in the UFC, Masvidal's journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

Many may consider his 5-second knockout of Ben Askren or his win over Nate Diaz for the the BMF belt as the highlights of Masvidal's career. But arguably the most badass moment of the 36-year-old's career happened outside the octagon.

Masvidal established that he is a 'no-nonsense' guy when he attacked Leon Edwards backstage for interrupting his interview. 'Gamebred' later referred to the attack as a 'three-piece and a soda'.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

#2 Max Holloway

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

Unlike some of the fighters on this list, Max Holloway's most gangster moments took place in the octagon.

One of these incidents happened in his fight with Ricardo Lamas. With 10 seconds left in the final round, Holloway pointed to the ground and invited Lamas for a slugfest.

A video of this iconic moment can be seen below:

Let's take it back to UFC 199 when Max Holloway invited Ricardo Lamas to the middle of the octagon to swing until the end.



Holloway makes the first defense of his UFC Featherweight title against Jose Aldo at #UFC218. pic.twitter.com/dfKphCsw7i — UFC India (@UFCIndia) December 2, 2017

While fighting Brian Ortega, 'Blessed' held T-City's hand at one point to show him how to defend the punches.

A frustrated Holloway teaching Bully-proof Brian Ortega how to defend strikes by helping him put his arms up #MMATwitter #UFC #MMA #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/b2FY69lgay — Euman Trash (@KrayT1to) April 11, 2020

During his fight with Calvin Kattar, Holloway started shouting at the commentators:

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"

"I'm the best boxer in the UFC!"



🎤 @BlessedMMA with the in-fight commentary! Have you ever?! #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/vLxqo97VQ1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 16, 2021

#1 Nate Diaz

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Smoking a marijuana joint in an open work-out, choking out 'The Notorious' after taking the fight on a 11-day notice, showing middle fingers to an opponent after trapping him in a submission and calling out Masvidal for a fight for the BMF belt are just some of the many things that make Nate Diaz a legend of the sport.

Diaz is also famous for his 'Stockton Slap' which he has exercised not only against fighters, but also against UFC president Dana White.

Nate Diaz has been the originator of so many iconic lines in the UFC that it would be nearly impossible to fit them all in one video. However, the video below has tried to do some justice to the Stockton fighter:

After seeing Diaz at the top of this list, the only words that should come to a hardcore MMA fan's mind are:

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.