Injuries are a part of life for UFC fighters whether it’s in the Octagon, rolling on the mats, or during a sparring session. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks of having to withdraw from a fight have never been higher.

In professional sport, it doesn’t get much tougher than a UFC fighter’s 8-week training camp and they rarely show up feeling 100% on fight day.

We look at 5 high-profile UFC fighters who got injured during training camps.

#5 Cain Velasquez

UFC 200: Cain Velasquez

Training camp injuries cost Cain Velasquez the chance of becoming the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time. The former 2-time UFC heavyweight champion was famous for his intense training techniques and non-stop cardio in fights.

Velasquez was forced to withdraw from UFC 180, the organization's debut event in Mexico against Fabricio Werdum in 2014. The American-Mexican suffered a torn meniscus and a sprained MCL in his right knee. Kiwi Mark Hunt replaced Velasquez and was knocked out by Werdum in the second round.

Due to more injuries, Velasquez would only fight 3 times between 2013 and 2019 and he has since retired from MMA.

Advertisement

#4 Dominick Cruz

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw v Cruz

Like Cain Velasquez, former 2-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz’s career has been marred by injuries. Cruz has fought just three times in the past 5 years.

In 2012, Cruz tore his ACL while training for his trilogy bout with Uriah Faber at UFC 148. He also tore his groin before his highly anticipated return against interim bantamweight champion Renan Barao at UFC 169 in 2014.

The injuries continued and Cruz broke his arm in training before his fight against Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219 in 2017. He then injured his shoulder before his matchup with John Linekar at UFC 233.

Cruz has started fighting more regularly as of late so let’s hope he can finish his career with an injury-free run.

#3 Darren Till

UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Struve

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till was set to headline UFC on ABC 2 on April 10th against Italian Marvin Vettori. This highly-anticipated middleweight matchup, however, did not take place after Till broke his collarbone in training.

Advertisement

While Vettori was furious and suspicious of the Englishman pulling out, Till took to Instagram to explain what happened.

Kevin Holland would step in on 9 days’ notice to save the main event bout and Vettori went on to easily outwrestle his American opponent to secure a unanimous decision.

#2 Rafael Dos Anjos

In March of 2016, UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos was set to face the Notorious Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The Irish UFC featherweight champion was attempting to become the first-ever UFC ‘champ-champ’ by moving up to challenge Dos Anjos.

Unfortunately, Dos Anjos never got to experience his ‘red panty night’ after he broke his foot and was forced to withdraw just weeks before the event. This led to Nate Diaz taking a fight on short notice and the rest is MMA history.

While Diaz went on to defeat McGregor and become a superstar, Dos Anjos lost his title to Eddie Alvarez in his return to the Octagon and never received his massive payday against the Irishman.

Advertisement

#1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

The greatest lightweight champion in UFC history had a history of serious injuries suffered in training camps.

The Eagle was scheduled to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 178 in September of 2014 and then UFC 187 in 2015. However, he was forced to withdraw both times due to a recurring knee injury.

Nurmagomedov was set to face Tony Ferguson in December 2015 when he withdrew from the fight due to a rib injury and was replaced by Edson Barboza. This cursed matchup was scheduled 4 times by the UFC, but sadly for MMA fans, it never took place.

Khabib retired from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.