5 most hyped unbeaten UFC fighters right now

A loss inside the UFC octagon often turns out to be a blessing in disguise. It gives a fighter an opportunity to learn his/her weaknesses and become a better version of themselves. Some of the greatest fighters of all time have losses on their records, but going undefeated is a different level of feat in itself.

Successfully defeating every single opponent a fighter ever faces usually translates into widespread popularity. Eventually, most fighters run into an experienced foe or get caught during a fight, but until that happens, being undefeated surrounds them with an aura of invincibility.

On that note, here are the five most hyped unbeaten fighters in the UFC right now.

#5. Muhammad Mokaev - UFC flyweight

Despite having fought just once in the UFC, Mokaev proved that the hype was real when he put on a dominant showing in his promotional debut earlier this year. Mokaev made a name for himself primarily in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, going 22-0 as an amateur before turning pro.

He was born in Dagestan, Russia, but migrated to England along with his father at a young age as immigrants. He initially developed his skills in Wigan before moving to Manchester, where he currently trains. Upon turning pro, Mokaev competed under the BRAVE CF and Celtic Gladiator promotional banners, where he put together a 6-0 record with one no-contest.

'The Punisher' fights at a high pace and is incredibly well-rounded. His skills were on display earlier this year at UFC London, where he submitted Cody Durden inside the opening minute to open his account in the world's premier MMA promotion. He will look to pick up his second win in the octagon when he takes on Charles Johnson in July.

#4. Sean Brady - UFC welterweight

Sean Brady lands a punch on Jake Matthews

When Sean Brady was the Cage Fury FC welterweight champion back in 2017, he was dubbed by many as the greatest prospect ever produced by the promotion. Brady is a wizard on the ground and is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Daniel Gracie.

Brady is also a physical specimen. He is very athletic and strong, which combined with his ground skills makes him lethal. Testament to his high-level abilities on the mat, he beat Australian grappling phenom Craig Jones in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match last year.

Brady's professional record stands at 15-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC. His statement-making win over TUF winner Michael Chiesa last year cemented his status as one of the most intriguing prospects at 170 pounds. He currently occupies the No.9 spot in the welterweight rankings and is touted by many as a future titleholder.

#3. Umar Nurmagomedov - UFC bantamweight

Being the first cousin to one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time brings a lot of eyes and expectations with it. Umar Nurmagomedov comes from the same bloodline as Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has been trained by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as well, and shares the same wrestling-heavy style as the former lightweight champion.

The Russian also has some nasty kicks which distinguishes him from his cousin. Nurmagomedov is currently 14-0 overall and 2-0 in the UFC. His last outing was against Brian Kelleher in March, which he won via submission with a rear-naked choke.

Nurmagomedov has been tipped by his cousin and coach Khabib Numragomedov to become a future bantamweight champion. He will likely face a step-up in competition next time around and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the elite of the 135-pound division.

#2. Shavkat Rakhmonov - UFC welterweight

Shavkhat Rakhmonov competing at Fight Night

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a tall and lanky welterweight who possesses a skillset that other fighters could only dream about. He has deadly striking which he uses to close the distance and get the fight to the mat, where he dominates with his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

As an amateur, he competed in WMAA and won the world and Asian titles. Since then, he has gone pro and holds a 15-0 record with all his wins coming via finishes. Rakhmonov has fought in the UFC three times and has finished every one of those fights in style.

Two out of the three wins came via submission and the latest victory came when Rakhmonov landed a spinning hook kick on Carlston Harris.

The 170-pound division is stacked and comprises a great mix of young and experienced fighters. The future looks bright for Rakhmonov and it looks like Dana White has another star on hand.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev - UFC welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his fight vs Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev might be the most hyped-up prospect in UFC history since Conor McGregor broke onto the scene back in 2013. Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm since his debut, winning his first four fights in the famed octagon. 'Borz' is currently undefeated and holds a record of 11-0.

He took on the biggest challenge of his career so far earlier this year when he locked horns with top-ranked welterweight and former title challenger Gilbert Burns. After a close fight, Chimaev came away with a unanimous decision victory to break into the top five at 170 pounds.

Chimaev is now among the most popular fighters on the roster. Likely one win away from a title shot, the Russian-born Swede will be eyeing another big name in his next outing. Still just 28, he is yet to reach his peak and it remains to be seen how long he can protect his unblemished record.

