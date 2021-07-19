5 important things we learned from UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises

UFC Vegas 31 served as a showcase for Islam Makhachev's brilliant dominance. With former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, the Dagestani warrior steamrolled Thiago Moises before forcing him to tap out in the fourth round of the main event.

In the co-main event, Miesha Tate returned and looked like she was never away in the first place. 'Cupcake' will now try to claw her way back to the mountaintop by taking on the division's best contenders.

UFC Vegas 31 might not have been a high-profile event, but it was an all-important exhibit of the promotion's future stars. With that in mind, let's discuss five key takeaways from Saturday night's UFC Vegas 31 event.

#5 A contender was born at UFC Vegas 31

UFC Vegas 31: Amanda Lemos vs Montserrat Conejo

Amanda Lemos has established herself as a legitimate threat in the UFC strawweight division after knocking out Montserrat Conejo in only 35 seconds. That's the record for the fastest KO in UFC strawweight history.

ON THE BUTTON 🎯



Amanda Lemos ended it in the first minute at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/7BxX326kuM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

Lemos didn't have the most ideal start to her UFC career. She lost her octagon debut to Leslie Smith in July 2017, before going on a hiatus of two and a half years due to a USADA suspension. But when she returned in 2019, she proved herself to be an absolute powerhouse in the 115-pound weight class.

The Brazilian has dominated the competition in her last four fights and finished three of her opponents along the way. A precise yet powerful striker, 'Amandinha' has the tools to give the likes of Weili Zhang and reigning champ Rose Namajunas a run for their money.

Wallid Ismail's vivid translation of Lemos' post-fight interviews also adds to her potential as a marketable star. They have a shot at becoming the best fighter-manager pairing since Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

"I don't know why two top-5 opponents refused to face me, but I'm here, I'm waiting," Lemos said through her translator. "I want to fight. No matter who my opponent is. If they didn't want to face me now, there will be a time when they won't be able to run away from me."

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard