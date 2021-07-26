5 important things we learned from UFC Vegas 32: T.J. Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen

One of the biggest non-pay-per-view events of the year, UFC Vegas 32, is in the books after a night of action-packed fights. The biggest story was the return of controversial former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw to active competition.
In the main event, Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen to reinsert himself in the title picture. As it turns out, ring rust and his previous issues with banned substances were non-factors, with the 35-year-old superstar busting out his old weapons and utilizing them to perfection.
But looking past the main event, several storylines unfolded at Saturday night's event. With that in mind, let's take a look at five important things we learned from the recently concluded UFC Vegas 32.
#5. Some results at UFC Vegas 32 showed we still need better judges
Judging has long been an issue for the UFC. In fact, even UFC president Dana White doesn't 100% trust the people in charge of determining the outcome of his promotion's fights. "Don't leave it in the hands of the judges," White has repeatedly mentioned in past interviews.
At UFC Vegas 32, a couple of fights concluded by way of controversial decisions. There was a ton of backlash surrounding two main card bouts. They were Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick and Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva.
Barber earned a much-needed win to snap her two-fight losing skid against fellow rising star Maverick. However, her triumph wasn't well-received, with many believing her opponent was the rightful winner.
Unfortunately, the questionable judging didn't end there. In the co-main event, Brazil's Paiva snatched a majority decision victory over bantamweight prospect Phillips.
The back-and-forth thriller was well-received by fans and pros alike and was awarded with 'Fight of the Night' honors. However, a huge chunk of observers disagreed with how the judges saw the fight.
Now, let's go back to White and his famous stance with regards to the issue. While it's good that the UFC boss acknowledges that the system is broken, not much ever changes. It's as if losing due to a questionable decision is somehow the fighters' fault. With questionable results and undeserved setbacks still happening in the sport, something has to be done to improve the quality of judging.