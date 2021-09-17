5 incredible moments in Carlos Condit's career that people have forgotten about 

Carlos Condit is one of the most beloved figures in the UFC. A former interim titleholder, Condit is best remembered by fans for his classic battles against Georges St-Pierre, Robbie Lawler and Dan Hardy.

Condit was never the dominant force that GSP was, even in his prime. He wasn't even the most feared striker in his divisionase peak Anderson Silva was back in the day. What made Condit connect with fans, however, is that he used every ounce of his effort every single time he stepped into the octagon.

Win or lose, every Carlos Condit fight was a must-watch as it guaranteed to be a show-stealing performance. Throughout the course of his storied career, Condit achieved many great feats that only a few people remember. In light of his retirement, let's take a stroll down memory lane and discuss five incredible moments in Carlos Condit's career that fans have forgotten about.

#5. Carlos Condit upsets Renato Verissimo at Rumble on the Rock 8

Hawaii-based promotion Rumble on the Rock has produced some of the most star-studded tournaments that haven't been noticed by most MMA fans. The eight-man tourney featured a who's who of MMA stars, including Anderson Silva, Jake Shields, Yushin Okami, Dave Menne, Frank Trigg, and of course. Carlos Condit.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan20.2006



Carlos Condit earns his 14th consecutive 1st round stoppage,



when he finishes Renato Verissimo in 17 seconds Jan20.2006



Carlos Condit earns his 14th consecutive 1st round stoppage,



when he finishes Renato Verissimo in 17 seconds https://t.co/eCkgQMRoYN

But at the time, nobody knew who Condit was. He wasn't even expected to move past the first round. Many believed his role was simply to fill a spot.

Condit's resume paled in comparison to every single competitor in the tournament. Just three months before it, he had lost to Satoru Kitaoka via submission at a Pancrase event in Japan.

On the flipside, his opponent Renato Verissimo was a former UFC title challenger who had fought the likes of Matt Hughes and Carlos Newton. He was also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a coach of B.J. Penn.

Despite being a massive underdog, Condit proved that he was unfazed. 'The Natural Born Killer' caught Verissimo with a right knee to the head that sent the veteran crashing into the mat. Smelling blood, Condit unleashed a combination of knees and ground-and-pound strikes to put Verissimo away just 17 seconds into the opening round.

With tournament favorite Silva out of the picture after he was disqualified, Condit defeated Trigg in the semis before falling short against Shields in the finals.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard