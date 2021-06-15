5 insulting nicknames Colby Covington has given his UFC rivals

In an effort to increase his marketability, Colby Covington has created a classic heel persona around himself. One of the core features of this persona is the use of the insulting nicknames he gives to his fellow UFC rivals.

Covington will use nicknames to describe his potential opponents when speaking in interviews or featuring on podcasts, refusing to call them by their actual names. In the following list we will detail five times where Covington has created nicknames for his fellow welterweight contenders.

#5 Leon Edwards - Edwards Scissorhands/Leon Scott

Normally going by the nickname 'Rocky', Leon Edwards is one of Covington's main rivals in the current UFC welterweight division. As is the case with several of his fellow 170lber's, Covington has used two nicknames when talking about Edwards in the media.

The first of those is Leon ’Scott'. This is most likely a reference to the reputation Edwards has of being somewhat forgettable in a division of outspoken personalities. Alternatively, it could also be some kind of bizarre reference to a British soccer player of the same name.

“Why are we in this position? Because this guy, irrelevant Leon Scott was supposed to fight some kid named Sputnik. And, you know, Sputnik pulls out a couple of times, he doesn’t want to fight, your hype job is down the drain. Sorry”



Colby details why Leon fight didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/Z95CQpLomq — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) March 15, 2021

Since Edwards' rise in popularity due to his recent fight with Nate Diaz, Covington has switched to Edwards 'Scissor Hands.' Another strange one that doesn't seem to insinuate anything, simply referencing Tim Burton's 1990 classic film featuring Johnny Depp.

#4 Rafael Dos Anjos - Ralphie Dos Nachos

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos made the move up to welterweight following consecutive losses at 155-pounds. It wasn't long until he was matched up with Colby Covington, who instantly began referring to him as Ralphie Dos Nachos.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Covington stated the following-

“I’ve been putting in a lot of cardio rounds in the bedroom,” Covington said. “I got to make sure I finish off ‘Ralphie dos Nachos’ in the first round, because I got to give ten rounds to all my midwest freaks in Chicago, you know, in the bedroom. I’ve been training hard, my cardio’s up, I’m ready for five rounds.”

#3 Nate Diaz - Stockton Soy Boy

One of the more amusing names in Covington's reportoire, 'Stockton Soy Boy', is his insult of choice for the iconic Nate Diaz. The name references the fact that Diaz is a proud representative of Stockton, California, and has often been given the nickname of 'Stockton Slugger' or 'Slapper'.

The 'Soy Boy' part is due to Diaz being one of the few modern MMA fighters who follows a nearly completely plant-based diet. The topic has led to several amusing exchanges in the past, with a Tweet from Nate's older brother Nick a particular highlight.

Conor McGregor Got His Ass Kicked by a Vegan https://t.co/v5xo2Bd63K — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) March 8, 2016

#2 Kamaru Usman - Marty Fake Newsman/Snoozeman

Two of Colby Covington's most iconic insulting nicknames, Marty Fake Newsman/Snoozeman, just lost out to the number one pick. However, Covington's rivalry with Usman has immortalized both nicknames in the MMA history books.

Covington started out with 'Marty Snoozeman.' Marty was a nickname of Usman's during his days as a high school wrestler. 'Snoozeman' was a note to Usman's fighting style at the time, which was considered by many to be somewhat boring.

When Usman began picking up KO finishes over multiple opponents, Covington switched the nickname to 'Marty Fake Newsman'. This is in reference to Covington's belief that Usman had lied about his place of birth. Covington maintains that Usman was born in Dallas, Texas, rather than Nigeria.

.@ColbyCovMMA sends a message to Kamaru Usman: "I’m gonna find Marty Fakenewsman and I’m gonna take his head.”



📺: https://t.co/t51Snl90S3 pic.twitter.com/Jkh7mZPYI0 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) July 5, 2020

#1 Jorge Masvidal - Street Judas/Journeyman Jorge

Colby Covington's former training partner Jorge Masvidal typically goes by the nickname of 'Gamebred', although fans have taken to referring to him as 'Street Jesus'.

Masvidal and Covington have of course since parted ways as training partners and have instead become bitter rivals. Covington has relentlessly harassed Masvidal, using both 'Street Judas' and 'Journeyman Jorge' in attempts to provoke a response. We are yet to see the two men face off in the octagon but it seems inevitable that the fight will one day happen.

"Everybody knows who is next, it's gotta be 'Journeyman' Jorge Masvidal aka 'Street Judas'..."



"His year was a fluke, really underwhelming."



Wow 😳



Colby has doubled down on the beef with @GamebredFighter!



This fight needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/yJfBJKC8DU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2019

