Leon Edwards reveals the golden advice Nate Diaz gave him immediately after UFC 263 fight

Leon Edwards recently revealed the wise words that Nate Diaz shared with him in the aftermath of their five-round war at UFC 263. According to Edwards, the Stockton Brawler advised him to hold up his worth and name his own price. Claiming that the significance of Diaz's words have dawned on him, Leon Edwards wrote on Twitter:

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these m*********ers tell you ain’t s*** name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that

Returning to the octagon after a hiatus of almost two years, Nate Diaz faced a tough contender in the #3 ranked Leon Edwards. Although Edwards outgunned Diaz through the larger part of the five rounds, a straight left from Diaz gave him a scare in the final seconds of the fight.

While fans were excited to see Edwards on wobbly legs, he was able to weather the storm until the bell sounded. Leon Edwards won the fight via unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the contest 49-46 in his favor.

Leon Edwards won't get an immediate title shot

Leon Edwards' tweet was preceded by the revelation that he won't be fighting Kamaru Usman for the title despite a decisive victory against Diaz. While UFC president Dana White was all praises for Leon Edwards, he maintained that Colby Covington was still the first in line for a title shot.

When asked about a potential fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, Dana White said in the post-fight presser at UFC 263:

“That’s always a fight that we can make. That fight’s always going to be hanging out there. Leon’s the No. 3 ranked guy in the world, so we’ll see what’s next for him. I’m not sure if it’s Masvidal, but Colby Covington is the next guy in line for the title.”

Meanwhile, claiming to be the rightful title contender, Leon Edwards said:

“There’s no one else that’s doing what I’m doing. I’ve offered to fight everybody ... everyone is sitting out and bitching and complaining. I’m the one that’s showing up and fighting, so I feel I deserve the next shot.”

