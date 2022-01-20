5 matchups to make if there was a 165 pound weight division in the UFC

A 165 pound weight division in the UFC has been discussed on and off for some time now. Many fighters have voiced their desire for such a weight division over the years, with some feeling their ideal weight to fight is between the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Just spoke to Dana White on the phone, he denied any plans of a 165-pound title fight at Madison Square Garden. Says he’s still working on a main event for UFC 230. Just spoke to Dana White on the phone, he denied any plans of a 165-pound title fight at Madison Square Garden. Says he’s still working on a main event for UFC 230.

Given the demand, other promotions have begun adding 165 lbs divisions. Most notably, the Eagle FC has done Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion\. They've also signed former UFC star Kevin Lee to compete in it, who has repeatedly expressed his desire for such a division in the UFC.

The lack of this division has seen a number of fighters compete at both lightweight and welterweight over the course of their careers. Some of the biggest names in the entire sport have done so, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and more.

Creating a division at 165 lbs would create a number of fun matchups between current lightweights and welterweights. Here are five matchups to make if there was a 165 lbs weight division in the UFC:

#5. Ian Garry vs. Paddy Pimblett - UFC 165 lbs division

Garry and Pimblett both made their octagon debuts in 2021

Ian Garry and Paddy Pimblett established themselves as two of the brightest prospects coming out of the UK & Ireland in 2021. Both men burst onto the scene with first-round knockout wins that got plenty of people talking. Seeing which of these rising stars would come out on top would be a real treat for fans.

Pimblett competes at lightweight and has even fought at featherweight in the past. However, given the size he has swelled too since his last fight, only having to cut it down to 165 would likely be a welcome change.

Garry fights at 170 lb and has competed at middleweight in the past. With that being said, he doesn't appear to have any issues making 170 and given he's 24 years old, would likely be able to make 165 without too much of a problem.

Pitting these two against each other would be somewhat of a dream fight for European fans, and would decisively tell us who the next star from the UK & Ireland will be.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram