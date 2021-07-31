5 most memorable moments of Artem Lobov's career

Over the years, there have been many skilled fighters in the UFC, but very few of them have possessed the quality to entertain the masses with their personality like Artem Lobov. 'The Russian Hammer' has always had the attention of MMA fans for his fights as well as his shenanigans outside the octagon.

Lobov had seven fights in the UFC but won only two of them. Despite having an abysmal professional MMA record of 13-15-1, The Russian has been a part of some of the biggest moments in combat sports. His friendship with the Irish superstar Conor McGregor has played a significant part in that.

Artem Lobov has decided to retire from fighting.



After his recent loss to Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk in a bare-knuckle boxing match at a Mahatch FC event, Artem Lobov has announced his retirement from fighting.

In his post-fight interview, the 34-year old said:

"I knew that Denys [Berinchyk] is a high-class fighter, So I wanted to fight him. Why go out [against who] knows who? If I go out, then I try against the strongest and aim for the stars. If it doesn’t work out, you’ll be close to the moon. Congratulations, Denys, it was a great honour for me to perform here. Most likely, I will [retire]. There is no fire in the heart that there used to be," Artem Lobov said.

'The Russian Hammer' ended his bare-knuckle boxing career with a record of 2-2.

In honor of the 34-year-old's retirement from combat sports, let's take a look at the five most memorable moments of Artem Lobov's career.

#5. Artem Lobov's bare-knuckle boxing debut

After suffering three losses in a row in the UFC, Artem Lobov was released from the promotion. 'The Russian Hammer' then joined hands with BKFC for a three-fight contract and made his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 5 in April 2019.

The Russian-born fighter took on fellow former UFC fighter Jason Knight in a fight that lasted the entire five 2-minute rounds. The highly exciting back-and-forth affair proved that what Lobov lacks in skill, he makes up for with grit. The 34-year-old ended up winning the contest via unanimous decision.

