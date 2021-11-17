5 most memorable moments after a UFC championship fight

UFC championship fights are high-octane affairs. With more than just a win or a loss hanging in the balance, fighters often tend to go overboard.

The UFC, being the premier MMA promotion in the world, offers fighters an opportunity to be hailed as the best in their weight class across the globe. Hence, the pressure on fighters is inconceivable to most fans.

Considering all the external factors that hang in the balance when it comes to championship fights, it is not surprising that fighters often lose their cool or indulge in some ill-advised acts.

The drama that can ensue after a championship fight has the potential to send fans into a frenzy; whether it's a post-fight brawl or a fiery callout.

Let's take a look at five moments following a UFC championship fight that will remain etched in the memories of the fans for years to come.

#5. UFC 100: Brock Lesnar's post-fight interview

UFC 100 was a milestone event for the UFC. In the main event, Brock Lesnar took on Frank Mir in a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC heavyweight championship. Lesnar, the reigning heavyweight champion, was seeking redemption for his earlier loss to Mir, the interim champion.

The duo had previously locked horns at UFC 81, when Brock Lesnar was making his promotional debut. Mir caught Lesnar in a kneebar early on in the very first round, forcing the former pro-wrestling star to tap.

Having lost during their previous in-ring clash in his promotional debut at UFC 81, Lesnar walked into this fight with a massive chip on his shoulder.

Lesnar won the bout via a second-round TKO. However, his post-fight interview suggested that Brock Lesnar was far from done when it came to punishing Frank Mir.

Brock Lesnar was approached by Joe Rogan in the midst of an arena full of loud boos. Unfazed by what the fans had to say, Lesnar went on a fiery tirade in the middle of the octagon. 'The Beast' trashed Frank Mir, the company Bud Light, and more in his post-fight speech:

"Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his a**. I told him that a year ago, I pulled that sum-b**ch out and beat him over the head with it! I'm going to be drinking Coors light. That's right Coors because Bud Light won't pay me anything. And hell I might even get on top of my wife tonight. See y'all later," exclaimed Brock Lesnar.

However, his actions forced UFC President Dana White to offer him an earful backstage that prompted Lesnar to issue an apology right after, during the post-fight press conference.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize. I acted unprofessionally. I'll leave it at that. I'm a sore loser. Frank and I in the first fight, I felt I gave it to him," said Brock Lesnar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff