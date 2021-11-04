5 potential next opponents for Glover Teixeira

At UFC 267, Glover Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. At 42 years old, Teixeira submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Teixeira was an underdog heading into the bout and some had suggested the veteran might have retired should he have failed to win. Instead, Teixeira's victory has set up a number of potential bouts.

While one potential contender was discussed during his post-fight interview and certainly seems the odds on favorite to be Teixeira's next opponent, the UFC is an unpredictable place. It would not be the first time fans anticipated getting one title bout and ending up with another.

The top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings is packed with dangerous challengers. With all of these men capable of producing shocking knockouts, there is definitely potential to climb the rankings in a hurry.

On top of this, Glover stated he did not wish to fight again until May. This leaves plenty of time for the landscape of the division to change.

#5. Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira II

Blachowicz lost his belt to Teixeira on Saturday

Ordinarily, when the champion drops his belt, a rematch is at least considered. That doesn't seem to be happening in this case given the dominant nature of Glover Teixeira's victory over Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz himself admitted that he likely will have to pick up some wins to earn a rematch. While this might eliminate him from being Glover's next bout in some people's eyes, it doesn't seem completely impossible just yet.

Blachowicz did not take much damage in the loss, so you can presume that he might be able to return to the octagon relatively soon. Should he pick up an impressive victory or two before May, his chances would drastically improve.

If the UFC are left searching for a worthy opponent to take on Glover at short notice, they could certainly do a lot worse than Blachowicz.

