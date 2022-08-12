5 ONE Championship fighters American fans should watch out for

ONE Championship boasts of the most talented world champions across multiple martial arts disciplines, representing over 80 countries. In fact, its most recent signings - some of whom have made this list - are fighters who revel in the spotlight.

Such fighters are capable of ending fights with one shot and submitting their opponents in the most bone-wrenching way possible. One reason for the promotion’s high rate of finishes is the Global MMA Rule Set in place that emphasizes pace and action.

The Global MMA Rule Set allows fighters to utilize a wider variety of strikes, including grounded knees to downed opponents, which have resulted in some of the most spectacular knockouts in recent memory.

With ONE Championship’s multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video, millions of fight fans will be in for a treat of pure martial arts spectacle. The organization has five cards lined up for the streaming platform this year, starting with "ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II" on August 26, US Primetime.

If fans crave high-octane action, then ONE Championship has that in bundles be it in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, or even submission grappling. That said, here are five fighters North American fans should definitely keep their eyes on.

#5. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a legend in the sport of Muay Thai, and one of the finest to ever lace up for ONE Super Series.

Though he has already achieved legendary status in his native Thailand, at the moment, he isn't as big a global superstar as his compatriot Rodtang Jitmuangnon. However, that could all change soon. Nong-O will defend his world title against the equally tenacious Liam Harrison on August 26 in what is sure to be a banger of a striking match.

The Thai superstar holds a preposterous 262-54-10 professional record and is currently 8-0 in ONE Championship. Nong-O is also on a three-knockout streak after dispatching Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Felipe Lobo in world title defenses.

Outside of his exploits in the promotion, Nong-O also holds five world titles at the ultimate symbols of Muay Thai in Thailand, Lumpinee Stadium and the Rajadamnern Stadium.

#4. Roberto Soldic

He may be a newcomer to ONE Championship, but Roberto Soldic is fully capable of not only elevating his name but the whole promotion to another level. ‘Robocop’ is one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA and his decision to sign with ONE Championship was seen as a massive move in the industry.

An absolute terror on the feet, Soldic claimed both the welterweight and middleweight titles in one of Europe’s top promotions, KSW. Soldic, who’s only entering his prime at 27 years old, has 20 career wins with 17 of them ending in someone getting pummeled into oblivion.

#3. Jonathan Haggerty

Just one look at Jonathan Haggerty and one will easily assume that he’s a superstar. But don’t be confused with his good looks, ‘The General’ is a striking war machine who has all the tools to send someone into the shadow realm.

Haggerty is regarded as one of the best Muay Thai artists outside of Thailand, having previously won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from the sport’s absolute best. The British striker was only in his second fight in ONE Championship when he took on and dominated Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the world title back in May 2019.

For five rounds, Haggerty had Sam-A in his domain, darting in and out to land some of the hardest shots the Thai icon had ever seen in his life.

Although he has dropped two matches against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty has since bounced back with a couple of striking masterpieces against Taiki Naito and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

While North American fans aren’t fully exposed to Muay Thai, Haggerty’s mere influence and charisma will be enough to get the new audience hooked on “The Art of the Eight Limbs.”

#2. Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida

If there’s one thing that sports fans love, it’s winning. And it’s one of the specialties of grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

The Brazilian heavyweight is on a tear, having won 17 world titles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has parlayed his dominance in a new sport, collecting three wins upon his transition to MMA.

‘Buchecha’ was one of the most brilliant grapplers in the world even before he reached his 30s. Chael Sonnen recalled a time when a 23-year-old ‘Buchecha’ rag-dolled him and Daniel Cormier in a BJJ session.

Now at 32 years old, Almeida is just beginning his rise in MMA, where he is fast becoming a world title contender.

‘Buchecha’s’ BJJ was on full display when he submitted heavy-hitters Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won. His third fight saw him display a more rounded approach, using his wrestling and ground and pound to knock out veteran Simon Carson this past June.

#1. Reinier de Ridder is a double champ in ONE Championship

Of all the elite MMA fighters in ONE Championship, one man is making his case to be considered the best among all of them - Reinier De Ridder.

‘The Dutch Knight’ is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in ONE Championship right now with both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in his possession.

De Ridder has looked invincible in his career so far, holding a 16-0 professional record and he is 7-0 in ONE Championship. His list of victims has the best names in MMA, including Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov, and most recently Vitaly Bigdash.

If North American fans want to see complete dominance, then De Ridder is their man. Bigdash was seen as his biggest test but the Dutch superstar proved to be in a class of his own during their match at ONE 159 this past July.

De Ridder employed his usual formula of bringing the fight to the ground, slapping on a submission, then waiting for the referee to stop the fight and declaring him the winner. Despite taking the bottom position, De Ridder locked in an inverted triangle choke that put Bigdash to sleep in the first round.

The Dutch superstar is practically the Thanos of ONE Championship and he's more than ready to bring that level of dominance to North American screens.

