5 Opponents for Jon Jones at heavyweight in 2022

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. His success in the sport is impeccable and he has had very few worrying moments in the cage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion dominated his weight class for years and defeated every contender put in front of him.

After years of flirting with the idea, Jones looks like he’s finally about to make the move to heavyweight.

Jones targeted 2022 as the right time after he got acclimated to training and competing at a heavier weight. There won’t be a shortage of opponents as a win over the former light heavyweight champion would be significant. An argument could also be made that a win over Jones would be as big as winning a title.

‘Bones’ will have his work cut out for him at heavyweight and there might be some stumbles along the way. This is understandable considering that when he returns, it’ll have been two years since he last fought. This list will look at 5 possible opponents for Jon Jones at heavyweight in 2022.

#5. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Volkov

Kicking off this list of opponents for Jon Jones at heavyweight in 2022 is Alexander Volkov. The former Bellator heavyweight champion is currently the fifth-ranked heavyweight in the UFC. He is also one of the more experienced fighters in the division and remains quite active.

Volkov fought three-times in 2021 and went 2-1. He defeated former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem by TKO and Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision. His only loss came against Ciryl Gane, who went on to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Volkov would be a great challenge for Jones at heavyweight. He would have the size advantage, which hasn’t been the case for Jones throughout much of his career.

Volkov is also more of a technical striker as opposed to one who just throws haymakers. Jones vs. Volkov would be intriguing to see and one that could make sense if Volkov were to get another win.

