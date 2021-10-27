5 opponents for Paulo Costa at light heavyweight

Paulo Costa had quite an eventful fight week experience this past week. The former middleweight contender arrived at the UFC Apex overweight and unable to cut down to the 185-lbs limit. As a result, the UFC changed the originally scheduled middleweight bout to a light heavyweight bout (205 lbs).

The change in weight infuriated Costa's opponent Marvin Vettori, who agreed to the new contracted weight nonetheless.

Even though there were many issues in the leadup, the fight itself was incredible. Both Costa and Vettori put on a great battle that resulted in Vettori earning the unanimous decision.

Costa looked great when he fought Vettori at light heavyweight and the move could be great for his MMA career. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson is an example of a fighter that ended up benefiting from fighting at a more natural weight class. Costa could do the same now that he won't have to deal with the added pressure of cutting to 185 lbs.

Although 'Borrachinha' expressed a desire to remain at middleweight, Dana White did not share the same sentiment. White mentioned during his post-event press conference that Costa would be competing at light heavyweight from now on.

If Dana White remains true to his word, it would make sense to look at five possible opponents for Paulo Costa at light heavyweight.

#5. Paulo Costa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

UFC 214 Jimmy Manua vs. Volkan Oezdemir

An opponent that would make sense for Paulo Costa's next light heavyweight bout is former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. 'No Time' is currently placed eighth in the division after his two-fight win streak was snapped by No.2-ranked Jiri Prochazka.

MMA mania @mmamania

#UFCUruguay It took quite a while for "No Time" to get the finish, but Volkan Oezdemir was able to walk away with a second round knockout victory over Ilir Latifi. It took quite a while for "No Time" to get the finish, but Volkan Oezdemir was able to walk away with a second round knockout victory over Ilir Latifi.

#UFCUruguay https://t.co/RN5UveZUub

Oezdemir is scheduled to compete on this Saturday's UFC Fight Night card against Magomed Ankalaev. Regardless of the result, it would make the most sense if Oezdemir's next bout was against Costa. Considering the Brazilian was the No.2-ranked middleweight ahead of his bout with Vettori, he should get a top-10 opponent next.

A bout with Oezdemir would be a great indicator of where Costa stands in the light heavyweight division. With a win, Paulo Costa could make a statement in the division: he should be taken seriously.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh