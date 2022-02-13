5 incredible passing of the torch moments in UFC history

Each era in UFC history has its crop of elite level fighters. Every so often, the promotion pits a veteran against a young up-and-comer. These 'passing of the torch' moments are hugely memorable as they represent the end of an era and the dawn of another.

At UFC 271, Tai Tuivasa viciously knocked out Derrick Lewis in the co-main event. Lewis, the all-time leader in knockouts, collapsed to the canvas after a thunderous elbow from Tuivasa.

Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis share a similar style of fighting. Both heavyweights are knockout artists and have also emerged as fan-favorites. Lewis, at 37, is likely on the last stretch of his career. Tuivasa, at 28, is yet to hit his prime. In the aftermath of their bout at UFC 271, it certainly felt like 'Bam Bam' is the second coming of 'The Black Beast'.

With that in mind, we thought we'd look at the five most memorable 'passing of the torch' moments in UFC history.

#5. Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz - UFC 262

Andre Muniz is one of the most intriguing contenders in the UFC's middleweight division. Muniz secured a UFC contract following a submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He put together a four-fight win streak upon joining the promotion's middleweight division, three of which came by way of submission.

His fight against MMA veteran Ronaldo Souza was a real eye-opener. Souza was the resident submission specialist in the 185 lbs division at the time. 'Jacare' is an eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and has won numerous ADCC grappling tournaments. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion is one of the most widely respected grapplers in the game.

Many believed that if the fight hit the canvas, Souza would easily outgrapple the young up-and-comer. Muniz not only secured an armbar finish against the multitime Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, he also managed to break Souza's forearm.

Andre Muniz is expected to become a big player in the middleweight division in the coming years. Currently ranked No.13 at 185 lbs, he will be looking to break into the top 10, or even the top 5, by the end of 2022.

Muniz is undoubtedly the best grappler in the division, a mantle held by 'Jacare' Souza for many years. It'll be interesting to see how he fares when he squares off against the elite fighters in his weight class.

