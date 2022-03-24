5 potential opponents for Arnold Allen after UFC London victory

At UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, Arnold Allen was finally able to step into the spotlight and truly demonstrate his formidable skills as a fighter. 'Almighty' was able to finish Dan Hooker in the first round via a standing TKO.

He now sits at No. 6 in the UFC's featherweight rankings and holds one of the longest winning streaks in the entire promotion. One more big victory could see Allen fighting for the title in the very near future.

So, who does Arnold Allen fight next? In the following list, we break down five potential opponents for the Englishman after his UFC London victory. Honorable mentions go to Josh Emmett, Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

#5. Arnold Allen vs. Giga 'Ninja' Chikadze

One option for Arnold Allen is the recently derailed hype train Giga Chikadze. Unlike Allen, Chikadze was heavily pushed by the UFC as soon as he signed for the promotion. His rise to the top was looking very promising as he finished the likes of Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson on his way to the top 10.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

However, Chikadze then faced off against Calvin Kattar and was thoroughly dominated for the full five rounds. As a result, he is no longer part of the title picture and is in need of a big win to put his trajectory back on track.

This is not the most beneficial matchup for Allen, especially considering that Chikadze is currently ranked behind him at No. 8. However, 'Ninja' is a relatively big name, considering the manner the UFC has promoted him over the past two years. Chikadze should certainly be an opponent for Allen to consider if the featherweights ahead of him are unable to fight.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka Weigh-in

#4. Arnold Allen vs. The Loser of Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung

At UFC 274, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to defend his title against 145 lb veteran Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie'. Jung is stepping in on relatively short notice to fight the Australian after Max Holloway dropped out of their originally scheduled trilogy bout.

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Allen is still at least one fight away from a title shot, but taking on the loser of Volkanovski vs. Jung would be a sure-fire way of forcing his name into the contender picture.

Volkanovski is a heavy favorite going into UFC 274, making 'The Korean Zombie' the more likely opponent for Allen. Jung is one of the most experienced fighters in the 145 lb division, and Allen has already stated that had the Korean not accepted the short-notice title fight, they likely would have already been matched up with each other.

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

#3. Arnold Allen vs. Brian 'T-City' Ortega or Yair 'El Pantera' Rodriguez

Both Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez would be perfect opponents for Allen to take on next. However, it is rumored that they will be facing off against each other in the summer.

UFC Fight Night: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

This has not yet been confirmed, so if Allen could book a fight with either man then that would essentially serve as a No.1-contender's bout. Ortega is coming off a five-round war with Alexander Volkanovski, while Rodriguez came up short in an extremely competitive main event bout with Max Holloway in his last UFC octagon appearance.

Both are high-intensity action fighters who consistently provide classic performances whenever they grace the octagon with their presence. Rodriguez's striking is both flashy and dangerous, with a Taekwondo background that has been perfectly adapted to his MMA game. Ortega is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant, having come incredibly close to submitting Volkanovski on two separate occasions in their title fight.

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

#2. Arnold Allen vs. Max 'Blessed' Holloway

If Arnold Allen has his sights set on fighting for a title as soon as possible, then lobbying for a fight with Max 'Blessed' Holloway is the way to go. Holloway is undoubtedly the toughest fight to take outside of a bout with the champion right now.

Furthermore, considering the respect Yair Rodriguez got for merely going the distance with Holloway and putting up a competitive fight, a win over the Hawaiian would likely have many calling Arnold Allen one of the best fighters in the world.

Allen is a solid striker who could certainly challenge Holloway for his self-proclaimed moniker of 'the best boxer in the UFC'. 'Blessed' truly is that next step up, marking the difference between elite and world class. Whether Allen is ready for that level of fighter remains to be seen.

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

#1. Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar

After beating Dan Hooker, Arnold Allen instantly called out Calvin Kattar and it really is the fight to make. Kattar and his team have already hinted that it is a bout they are interested in, as well as touting July as a potential date for the matchup.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Allen stated that August is a more likely time-frame for him to return. However, both parties are interested in the fight, and Kattar is ranked only one place above Allen.

The American is also coming off an extremely impressive win over Giga Chikadze, having outstruck the former kickboxer over five rounds. A fight between him and Allen would no doubt be an excellent display of striking prowess, with the winner cementing themselves as a top contender in the featherweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

