5 potential opponents for Jamahal Hill following his latest victory

This past weekend saw light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill pick up the biggest win of his UFC career to date. He knocked out Johnny Walker in the first round.

Jamahal Hill’s win over Johnny Walker has elevated him up into the top ten of the light heavyweight division, so who should he face in his next trip to the octagon?

Right now, many of the top 205lbers in the UFC are already booked – so finding ‘Sweet Dreams’ an opponent could be tricky. However, there are at least a handful of potentially good matches for him.

With this in mind, here are five potential opponents for 'Sweet Dreams' to face next.

#5. Jamahal Hill vs. Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith might be the light-heavyweight division's premier gatekeeper

Now he’s ranked in the top ten at 205lbs, it makes the most sense for Jamahal Hill to face a fighter who sits above him on the ladder. With that considered, one opponent who could provide him with a tough test is Anthony Smith.

‘Lionheart’ fought Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title back in 2019. While he lost in his attempt to become the champion, he’s continued to perform well since. In fact, there’s probably an argument to suggest he’s the division’s premier gatekeeper.

Smith’s last defeat came at the hands of top contender Aleksandar Rakic. Since then, he’s reeled off three straight wins, all via stoppage, over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Given this penchant for finishing his fights, a potential clash between ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ would definitely make for some fireworks.

Based on his underrated ground skills, Smith would also be a very dangerous foe for Hill, who suffered a bad loss on the mat in 2021 to Paul Craig. However, the lengthy reach of ‘Sweet Dreams’ would make him just as dangerous to Smith, particularly as the former title challenger is no longer as durable as he once was.

Overall, this would make for an excellent bout and could be one that the UFC could use to headline one of their Fight Night shows, too.

