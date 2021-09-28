5 potential opponents for Nick Diaz to rebound against following his UFC 266 loss

At UFC 266, Nick Diaz made his first walk to the UFC octagon since 2015. He faced Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making. Diaz ultimately came up short against, losing via TKO in the second round.

However, Diaz still held his own for much of the fight, showing flickers of the old Diaz when he let his hands go. It remains to be seen whether we will see him compete again, although in the pre-fight press conference, Diaz stated that if he lost, he was likely to come back for another fight.

If he does return, the question of who the UFC will pair him with will be raised. In the following list, we break down five potential opponents whom the UFC could match Nick Diaz with next.

An honorable mentions goes to Jorge Masvidal. A clash between Diaz and 'Gamebred' would really make no sense, but would likely be a big draw for the UFC.

#5. Nick Diaz vs. Court McGee

Out of all the fights on this list, a matchup against Court McGee seems the least likely to be made. McGee is a fellow veteran of the sport. He is coming off a win over Claudio Silva earlier this year.

McGee has struggled for consistency over the past few years, but is still capable of putting on fun and exciting fights. His matchup with Carlos Condit is testimony to the fact that he is able to push fighters who are in the twilight of their career to their very limits.

McGee doesn't have particularly high output, but he hits hard and is notoriously durable. He would certainly bring out a very intriguing fight from Nick Diaz and the matchup would be a great collision for old school MMA fans.

