5 potential opponents for Tai Tuivasa after UFC 271 victory

Tai Tuivasa scored easily the biggest win of his career at UFC 271 when he knocked out Derrick Lewis in the second round. The win saw him jump up eight spots in the UFC rankings and his next bout is certain to be a big-time affair.

The timing of the win is also great for 'Bam Bam' as the heavyweight division is currently an exciting place. The champion, Francis Ngannou, appears set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, making an interim title bout necessary. Tai Tuivasa certainly has a case to be involved in that potential matchup.

Even if the fight for gold proves to be slightly out of reach for the surging Australian, there are plenty of other big matches out there for Tai Tuivasa. With him now on a five-fight winning streak, his next opponent is bound to be one of the very best the heavyweight division has to offer.

With that in mind, here are five potential opponents for Tai Tuivasa after his UFC 271 victory:

#5. Tai Tuivasa vs. Curtis Blaydes

Blaydes is ranked no. 4 with a record of 15-3 (1 NC)

Following Tuivasa's fight on Saturday, there was speculation that one option for his next fight could be the winner of Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Blaydes and Daukaus are scheduled to fight on March 26, but in truth, only one of these men makes sense as a potential next opponent for the Australian.

Chris Daukaus is coming off a KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Lewis is the same man who Tai Tuivasa just finished. Therefore a win for Daukaus in March would likely not be enough to elevate him to a comparable level as 'Bam Bam.' But if the Blaydes were to win, this one might become a more realistic option.

While Blaydes also suffered a defeat to Lewis not so long ago, a win against Daukaus would make it two in a row. He is also next to Tuivasa in the rankings, and so, should the Australian not be able to secure about for the interim gold next, a fight with Blaydes may become the obvious next step.

