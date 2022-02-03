5 potential opponents for Zabit Magomedsharipov's UFC return

After spending well over two years on the shelf due to health concerns, it was announced this week that top featherweight prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov is set to return to the UFC this year.

Zabit’s manager has finally confirmed that the native of Dagestan is healthy and training. With that in mind, who should he face in his return to the octagon?

The featherweight division is hardly short on contenders right now, meaning there are plenty of potential opponents out there for Magomedsharipov, whether the UFC decides to bring him back slowly or push him directly into contention.

With that in mind, here are five possible opponents for Zabit's comeback fight.

#5. Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza remains dangerous for any opponent despite his advanced age

Given that his inactivity has resulted in his removal from the UFC’s official rankings, it would make sense for Zabit Magomedsharipov to return to action against a fighter who is part of the top 10 at featherweight.

One opponent who would definitely make sense for him, then, might be former lightweight contender Edson Barboza. ‘Junior’ has not fought since his loss to Giga Chikadze last year, but despite that, he remains ranked at No.10 in the division.

Barboza is 36 years old, but prior to his loss to Chikadze, he was on a two-fight win streak. He impressively defeated Shane Burgos last May at UFC 262. It was probably his best performance since his win over Dan Hooker back in 2018.

While the Brazilian’s age, as well as the fact that he’s absorbed so much punishment over the years, ought to make him a beatable foe for Magomedsharipov, there can be no doubt that he’s still a very dangerous fighter.

With some of the nastiest leg kicks in the game, as well as knockout power in his hands, Barboza has the ability to take out any fighter in the octagon.

However, Zabit’s lengthy reach and stellar ground game would likely give him the edge in this bout and due to Barboza’s high profile, he’d make an excellent win for the Dagestani to return to action with.

