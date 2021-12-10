5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC 269

The UFC's final PPV event of the year features two exhilarating title fights and several matchups involving former champions and rising contenders.

As is the case with these ridiculously stacked cards, any number of under the radar fighters can rise up and completely steal the show.

In the following list we break down five fighters who deserve a bigger spotlight heading into UFC 269. Honorable mentions go to Darrick Minner and Augusto Sakai.

#5. Bruno 'Blindado' Silva - UFC middleweight

Heavy-hitting Brazilian middleweight Bruno Silva opens the UFC 269 preliminary card vs. 'The Beverley Hills Ninja' Jordan Wright. Silva holds a record consisting of 21 wins and six losses, having finished 18 of his wins via KO/TKO.

Currently 2-0 in the UFC, 'Blindado' has finished both Wellington Turman and Andrew Sanchez. He also has a number of impressive regional circuit wins and is the first to defeat highly touted Russian prospect Artem Frolov.

Silva takes on an exciting opponent in Jordan Wright. However, while Wright is also an adept finisher, both Joaquin Buckley and Anthony Hernandez have revealed his tendency to struggle vs. hard-hitting opposition.

Silva has faced increasingly tougher opposition throughout his career, while Wright has only recently begun competing against UFC-caliber adversaries. Look for 'Blindado' to add another highlight reel KO to his resume at UFC 269.

Edited by Joshua Broom