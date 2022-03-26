The UFC returns to Columbus with yet another stacked fight night card at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. A heavyweight clash between Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes and Chris Daukaus takes the main event slot, whilst ranked contender bouts between Alexa Grasso and Joanne Wood, as well as Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov, round out a solid main card.

However, hidden throughout the event are a number of hidden gems that have gone under the radar of many fans. In the following list, we will shine a light on five fighters that fans of the UFC should keep an eye on. Honorable mentions go to Chris Gutierrez, Luis Saldana, and Matheus Nicolau.

5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

#5. Viacheslav 'Slava' Borshchev

A product of the contender series, Viacheslav Borshchev made his UFC debut earlier this year at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. Borshchev took on Dakota Bush, in a massively impressive performance.

Many believed that Borshchev would be susceptible to Bush's takedowns, but 'Slava Claus' was able to scramble to his feet whenever Bush took the fight to the ground. He then finished the fight with a highlight reel brutal body shot KO.

At UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Borshchev will take on Marc Diakiesie in what will be the biggest test of his career so far. Diakiesie is an incredible athlete and has fought a good variety of UFC level opposition. He will be an excellent litmus test to see just how good 'Slava' is.

UFC Fight Night: Diakiese v Fiziev

#4. David 'The Undertaker' Dvorak

Criminally hidden in the prelims is a ranked flyweight bout between David Dvorak and Matheus Nicolau. Dvorak currently sits at No.10 whilst his opponent is the current No.7 ranked 125lb fighter.

UFC Fight Night: Dvorak v Ronderos

Dvorak is 3-0 inside the UFC, having put on impressive performances against Bruno Silva, Jordan Espinosa, and Juancamilo Ronderos. He is also riding a 16 fight winning streak, with some very legitimate victories outside the UFC.

He takes on a solid, experienced opponent in Matheus Nicolau, who will no doubt give him a very tough test. However, Dvorak is on an impressive set of wins, and he has no plans to get derailed by Nicolau this weekend.

UFC Fight Night: Kape v Nicolau

#3. Aliaskhab 'The Black Wolf' Khizriev

Finally making his UFC debut this weekend, Aliaskhab Khizriev has the potential to become the new rising star of the middleweight division. Khizriev submitted Henrique Shiguemoto inside the first minute of round one in his contender series bout, instantly setting himself up for a future in the UFC.

Khizriev had three fights in 2021 cancelled, and even had his initially scheduled fight with Abusupiyan Magomedov this weekend fall through. 'The Black Wolf' now faces Denis Tiuliulin, who steps up on short notice.

Khizriev holds a record of 13-0, and has finished seven of those fights inside the distance. The majority of his fights have been against opponents with solid records, and the odds have him heavily favored to start his UFC career in emphatic fashion.

#2. Danaa 'Storm' Batgerel

After his UFC debut did not go his way, losing a decision to Heili Alateng, Danaa Batgerel returned with a fire lit under him. 'Storm' picked up three consecutive first-round knockout stoppages, finishing Kevin Natividad, Guido Cannetti, and Brandon Davis.

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal 2

At UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Batgerel will take on talented striker Chris Gutierrez in one of the hidden gem fights of the night. Gutierrez will certainly be the highest level kickboxer Batgerel has faced in the octagon, but the high pressure pace 'Storm' can put on his opponents should be another to stifle the flashy strikes of his opponent.

Batgerel is quietly climbing into the bantamweight division, and another big win over Gutierrez may well see him with a number next to his name on Tuesday. There is stiff competition in the 135 lb division but should 'Storm' continue what he is already doing, then it will be hard to deny him.

UFC 261: Usman v Masvidal 2

#1. Manon 'The Beast' Fiorot

Ever since losing her first ever pro MMA bout in a split decision to Leah McCourt, Manon 'The Beast' Fiorot has been on an absolute tear. The French prospect has a record of 8-1, with six finishes.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Sakai Weigh-in

Already 3-0 in the UFC, Fiorot takes on former title challenger Jennifer Maia in yet another high stakes fight hidden in the undercard. 'The Beast' finished both Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci via TKO in round two, whilst a third-round war with Mayra Bueno Silva forced Fiorot to demonstrate her well rounded game.

Maia is a tough opponent who has experience fighting some of the best in the division. Fiorot will have to up her game once again to come out with the win here, but a big victory would have a major impact on the landscape of the women's flyweight division.

Edited by wkhuff20