Why is David Dvorak nicknamed 'The Undertaker'?

David Dvorak goes by the moniker of the 'Undertaker'. The 28-year-old flyweight is best known for putting his opponents to sleep, having recorded 16 finishes in his 21 career wins.

Dvorak's fighting pedigree does justice to the nickname he carries, considering how intimidating his resumé looks. The Czech fighter has eight knockouts and eight submission wins.

David Dvorak is called Undertaker simply because that was quite literally his job before he signed with the UFC. His father would handle funeral arrangements in his hometown, and Dvorak later decided to accompany him. The father-son duo worked together for five more years until Dvorak shifted his attention to MMA.

"My father is an undertaker in my country. He works in a cemetery and sometimes I work with him. I worked with him for more than five years, so that’s the reason I have the nickname ‘Undertaker’. It was my last job. It’s a true story," Dvorak told ufc.com

David Dvorak wins his third consecutive UFC fight at UFC Vegas 27

David Dvorak fought Juancamilo Ronderos at UFC Vegas 27. Adding another submission victory to his resumé, Dvorak now has ten first-round finishes in his professional MMA career.

Dvorak connected smooth combinations to Ronderos' face early into the first round that shook the Colombian. Pouncing on the opportunity to finish the fight, Dvorak grabbed hold of Ronderos' back and finished him with a rear-naked choke.

This was Dvorak's third consecutive win in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in March 2020 opposite Bruno Silva and secured a convincing decision win.

In his second UFC fight, Dvorak went up against Jordan Espinosa in September 2020. He defeated the American via unanimous decision.

At UFC Vegas 27, David Dvorak was originally scheduled to face Raulian Paiva. However, Paiva was pulled off the card after he was hospitalized due to a brutal weight cut.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Dvorak said he was confident about his chances of emerging victorious against Paiva. Although the 28-year-old didn't share the octagon with Paiva at UFC Vegas 27, he'll be happy with how things turned out for him against Juancamilo Ronderos.