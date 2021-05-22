UFC Vegas 27: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This week’s event sees a return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC welcomed back another full crowd at UFC 262 last weekend. A 17,000+ strong audience enjoyed live action at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event marked the second to be held in front of a full crowd since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. As with UFC 261, the PPV delivered some memorable moments.

Understandably, fans are looking ahead to the next event with fans and another exciting looking PPV, but the Apex isn’t finished providing us with great matchups just yet and this week’s headliner could be a classic.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt

This weekend sees a return to the UFC Apex and another blockbuster main event between two top-ranked bantamweights. In a battle between the division's former champion Cody Garbrandt, who's currently ranked fourth, and fierce third-ranked contender Rob Font, it stands to reason the winner will be receiving a title shot in the near future.

With a number of intriguing bouts on the prelims and the main card, Saturday's event promises to be another entertaining watch. With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 27.

#5 Damir Ismagulov

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Damir Ismagulov is one of the most exciting names on this card. His stock is high in Europe and he'll hope to notch a fourth consecutive UFC win at UFC Vegas 27 when he faces Rafael Alves.

Since a defeat to Ramazan Esenbaev in just his sixth MMA fight back in 2015, the Russian lightweight has won 15 fights in a row. It's remarkable and rare to see a streak like Ismagulov's, but he isn't the only man featured at UFC Vegas 27 to possess one. Keep reading to familiarize yourself with another crazy streak...

Having captured the M-1 lightweight championship and defended it on two occasions, Ismagulov was signed by the UFC. He'll look to secure his first finish in the promotion on Saturday.

Unanimous decision wins over Alex Gorgees, Joel Alvarez and Thiago Moises, who is 15th in the 155-pound rankings and set to face Islam Makhachev next, showed his abilities in one of the promotion's most exciting divisions.

But having not fought since 2019, Ismagulov will look to re-establish his name and begin a push for a ranking this weekend.

#4 Ricardo Ramos

UFC Fight Night: Ramos vs. Murphy

UFC Vegas 27 really is a card full of prospects and that always makes for a good watch. The latest potential future star on this list is Ricardo Ramos.

At just 25 years old, Ramos undoubtedly has a long and successful future in the UFC ahead of him. ‘Carcacinha’ was signed by the promotion as a 9-1 professional. Three wins in a row, including a memorable spinning back elbow against Aiemann Zahabi, established his name in the UFC's featherweight division.

Knockout of the day UFC 217

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricardo Ramospic.twitter.com/pt6h6I9Ul9 — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) September 14, 2020

But Ramos has gone 2-2 in the UFC since the start of 2019. TKO losses to Said Nurmagomedov and, most recently, Lerone Murphy have left Ramos needing a win at UFC Vegas 27 to avoid a negative record across his last five fights.

Standing opposite him in the octagon will be Bill ‘Senor Perfecto’ Algeo. The 31 year old is 1-1 in the UFC and will be looking to use a win against the exciting Ramos to start a string of victories in the promotion.

Ramos fulfills every criteria to be classed as a prospect and he's one of the top names to watch for on this weekend's card.

#3 David Dvorak

UFC flyweight David Dvorak

'The Undertaker' is looking to take another soul inside the octagon...

It's incredible to think that David Dvorak once held a 4-3 record. He's now earned a place in the UFC and a remarkable 15-fight winning streak has brought him to a 19-3 record. If the word glow-up could ever be applied to an MMA fighter, it's Dvorak.

After arriving in the promotion with 15 finishes in 17 wins, the Czech flyweight was about as highly regarded as a prospect could be. After two decision wins to open his UFC career, the 28-year-old will look to make a statement this weekend when he faces debutant Juancamilo Ronderos (4-0).

Dvorak was originally scheduled to face Raulian Paiva, but a tough weight cut landed the Brazilian in hospital, forcing him to be withdrawn from the card. Incredibly, the UFC managed to find a replacement on just 24 hours notice.

Dvorak was one to watch before the late change, but it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts to a new opponent so close to fight night.

Also - Catch our exclusive interview with David Dvorak ahead of this one.

#2 Edmen Shahbazyan

Edmen Shahbazyan is about as exciting a prospect as the UFC has ever had. He’s managed by Ronda Rousey’s One Fight Management and has established his name at the age of just 23. He boasts nine knockouts in 12 bouts, four victories in his first four walks to the octagon, and he’s already main evented a UFC card.

Being chosen to headline a Fight Night showed how highly regarded Shahbazyan is. He main-evented UFC Vegas 5 last August against Derek Brunson in what was a challenging step-up in competition. The part-Armenian middleweight fell to Brunson in the third round. Nevertheless, the Glendale-born fighter was tipped to be a future champion before the loss, and he remains tipped as one after the loss.

"The Golden Boy" will look to rebound this year and establish himself as a contender at 185-pounds. He's set to face former top-five Jack Hermansson this weekend, after their original UFC 262 clash was postponed. It's the kind of matchup we'd have expected Shahbazyan to move onto should he beat Brunson. To be matched up against someone with Hermansson's quality after his last fight could be a blessing or a curse.

Shahbazyan’s potential is frightening. His striking is more than impressive and incredibly powerful. Highlight reel KO’s have come naturally to him so far in the UFC. From the vicious elbows he delivered to Charles Byrd, to the swift and accurate left-kick to Brad Tavares, the 23-year-old is already up there with the division’s striking elite.

Improvements to his groundwork and conditioning are needed moving forward, but it’s difficult to see how someone as young and impressive as Shahbazyan wouldn’t become champion sooner or later.

At UFC Vegas 27, he has an extremely tough test in front of him. It'll be intriguing to see how he handles a matchup against a name like Hermansson following his first MMA loss last time out.

#1 Yan Xiaonan

UFC women's strawweight Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan is one of the biggest threats in the women's strawweight division. On the UFC Vegas 27 co-main event stage, she'll look to edge closer to a title opportunity with a victory over the first UFC 115-pound champion Carla Esparza.

'Fury' was the first Chinese female fighter signed by the UFC. After a period following her only MMA loss which included five wins and one no contest, Xiaonan arrived in the UFC in 2017. A 6-0 record in the promotion has brought her a place in the top three of what is arguably the strongest women's weight class in the UFC.

Despite recording five knockouts in her opening seven wins in the sport, all of the 31 year old's UFC victories have gone the distance. This weekend, she'll be looking to secure her first finish on MMA's biggest stage.

Opposite Yan Xiaonan inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 27 will be Carla Esparza. The 12-fight UFC veteran became the inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion in 2014 after defeating Rose Namajunas. Along with a victory over the current champion, 'Cookie Monster' also boasts wins over Cynthia Calvillo and Nina Nunes.

Esparza's current four-fight winning streak suggests she is back to her best. Having defeated Virna Jandiroba, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez since the start of 2019, the 33-year-old is certainly making another run at the title.

But Xiaonan is no stranger to facing big names. The Shenyang-born fighter has already defeated the likes of Angela Hill and, most recently, Claudia Gadelha. Having not been beaten since 2010 and after her first championship opportunity, Yan Xiaonan is the most exciting name to look out for at UFC Vegas 27.