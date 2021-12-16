5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus

The UFC's last event of the year promises to be a fun one as two heavyweight contenders clash in the main event, whilst welterweight veteran Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson features in the co-main.

However, there are also a number of interesting matchups littering the undercard that deserve more attention going into the bout. In the following list, we break down five under the radar names on UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, which fans should look out for. Honorable mentions go to Melissa Gato, Don'Tale Mayes and Dustin Stoltzfus.

#5. Matt Sayles - UFC lightweight

Matt Sayles has been out of action since 2019. However, at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, 'Robo' is looking to come back with a bang. He takes on talented grappler Jordan Leavitt in what currently looks to be the opening bout of the night.

Sayles is a dynamic striker with true knockout power. He has finished seven of his eight wins, six by KO/TKO and one via submission. Jordan Leavitt, meanwhile, was handed the first loss of his pro career earlier this year, although he has still never been finished.

Matt Sayles has stated that he is looking to be the first man to do so. His record indicates that he is more than capable of pulling off a highlight reel KO this weekend.

You can check out Matt Sayles' exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

