5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate 

The UFC is on one of its best runs of high-level events in recent memory. UFC 267, UFC 268, and UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez each raised the bar for future fight cards.

The company hopes to continue this run with UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate hopes to pick up her second win since returning to the octagon after an extended hiatus.

Standing in her way is Ketlen Vieira, a rising contender with impressive victories over Cat Zingano, Sijara Eubanks and Sara McMann.

Ranked welterweights feature in the co-main, as Michael Chiesa seeks to bounce back from his recent loss to Vicente Luque. Facing him is the undefeated Sean Brady, who is keen to break into the top 10 of the 170-lb division.

Whilst these are the headline names, several exciting lesser-known fighters fill the UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate undercard.

Here's our breakdown of five under the radar names to watch for at this weekend's event. Honorable mentions go to Fares Ziam, Lupita Godinez and Natan Levy.

#5. Sean Soriano - UFC

Whilst not the most glamorous name listed, Sean Soriano is a 21-fight veteran who has shared the octagon with tough opponents. Soriano is currently in his second UFC stint, having fought back to the promotion from the regional scene.

Unfortunately, Soriano's UFC return didn't go how he planned: Christos Giagos halted the veteran in round two. However, within the first round and a half, Soriano showed a high-level skillset and ability to turn any bout into a complete scrap.

At UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, Soriano will face Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, another experienced MMA fighter seeking his first UFC win. The fight should be close, and Sean Soriano is sure to make it a fun one.

