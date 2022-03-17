5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

The UFC returns to London this weekend with a card stacked full of local talent. An exciting main event headlines the Fight Night, as British heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall takes on veteran contender Alexander Volkov.

Big names litter the card, with the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen all featured. However, there are a number of hidden gems that some might gloss over when looking at the fight lineup.

In the following list, we break down five under-the-radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Honorable mentions go to Jai Herbert, Vince Morales, and Mike Grundy.

#5. Muhammad 'The Punisher' Mokaev - UFC flyweight

Muhammad Mokaev makes his promotional debut on the undercard, taking on Cody Durden in an electric flyweight scrap that is sure to get fans talking about this new addition to the 125 lb division.

Mokaev holds a perfect 5-0 record, with an additional 22 wins and zero losses on the amateur IMMAF circuit. Possessing extremely high-level wrestling skills, Mokaev will be looking to put the pressure on Durden early on, before closing in for the kill in the later rounds.

There has been a huge amount of anticipation for Mokaev's UFC debut from European fans for some time now. 'The Punisher' will be looking to live up to fan expectations and put on a dominant performance.

#4. Nathaniel 'The Prospect' Wood - UFC bantamweight

One of the more established fighters on this list, Nathaniel Wood has already had two opponents fall out of their scheduled fights. At the time of writing, it is not clear who Wood will end up facing, although the UFC have stated they are actively looking for a replacement. Wood's fellow Englishman Davey Grant has thrown his name in the hat.

Since signing in 2018, Nathaniel Wood has gone 4-2 in the promotion, with impressive victories over the likes of John Castaneda, Andre Ewell, and Jose Alberto Quiñonez.

'The Prospect' has been out of action since 2020 due to injury but will be looking to reintroduce himself to the UK fans in a big way. His striking is clinical and technically excellent, whilst a sneaky submission game often catches opponents out in moments of complacency.

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

#3. Cory 'Poppins' McKenna - UFC strawweight

Wales' first and, for the time being, only female fighter to sign for the UFC, Cory McKenna made a successful debut in 2020, defeating Kay Hansen via unanimous decision.

Since then, McKenna has had to overcome surgery and concussional issues that saw her sidelined for the entirety of 2021. Now she returns, taking on Elise Reed in an exciting straightweight bout.

As is the case with many fighters on this card, McKenna made her way to the UFC via Cage Warriors, with a Dana White's Contender Series win along the way as well. Solid wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu are the mainstays of her style, and this will only have been improved by the past two years McKenna has spent training at Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male.

Fight Night Felder v Dos Anjos: Weigh-Ins - Cory McKenna

#2. Paul 'Bearjew' Craig - UFC light heavyweight

Paul Craig may well be the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner in the light heavyweight division. He holds 12 submission finishes on his record, as well as his recent victory over Jamahal Hill, in which he dislocated his opponent's arm with a triangle armbar before finishing the fight with some vicious elbow strikes.

In addition to his win over Hill, Craig has also defeated Magomed Ankalaev, Maurício 'Shogun' Rua, and Kennedy Nzechukwu. Holding a 4-0-1 undefeated record, Craig is looking for a big win to put himself in title contention.

Bizarrely, despite his place in the rankings, Craig faces off against fellow top 10 opponent Nikita Krylov in the prelims of the event. This seems like a strange choice when Iceland's Gunnar Nelson is on the main card, despite being inactive since 2019 and having lost his past two fights.

Like Craig, Krylov is a natural finisher, and the fight will likely end up in contention for a post-fight bonus. The fact that this fight is on the preliminary card is testimony to just how talent stacked this card is.

Fight Night: Paul Craig vs Antigulov

#1. Jack 'Tank' Shore - UFC bantamweight

With a record of 15-0, it is criminal that Wales' Jack Shore is not getting more of a spotlight going into the 16th fight of his pro career. Similar to Paul Craig, Shore will be fighting on the prelims, a choice that appears completely illogical.

Shore is a former Cage Warriors champion, who also has an extensive amateur career under his belt. He trains alongside Bellator bantamweight Brett Johns at Shore Mixed Martial Arts, under the tutelage of his father, Richard Shore.

Jack Shore's well-rounded game has resulted in some referring to him as the Welsh Georges St-Pierre. 'Tank' has the ability to control opponents on the ground with ease, or chase submissions, having finished seven opponents via rear naked choke alone. However, he also has impressive boxing skills, as seen in his recent win over Liudvik Sholinian.

This weekend, he will take on a fellow rising prospect in Timur Valiev. This will be the toughest test of Jack Shore's career by far, but a win could well see 'Tank' enter the rankings come Tuesday.

UFC Fight Night: Shore v Sholinian

Edited by Aziel Karthak