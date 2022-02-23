"If I can grab a neck or elbow... I'll be happy" - Cory McKenna previews her upcoming fight with Elise Reed at UFC London

Cory McKenna burst onto the scene in 2020, defeating top prospect Kay Hansen via unanimous decision. A number of unfortunate injuries resulted in Wales' first and only female UFC fighter from making a second appearance in 2021.

Now fully fit, McKenna is looking to put on yet another dominant performance when she returns to the UFC octagon in March.

McKenna will take on Elise Reed at the UFC's long-awaited return to the United Kingdom. UFC London features a host of local talent, with the likes of Jack Shore, Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen, and Tom Aspinal all sharing spots on the card with 'Poppins'.

In a recent exclusive Sportskeeda MMA interview, Cory McKenna sat down with Frank Bonada to discuss the upcoming fight. In terms of the performance that she was hoping to display, McKenna had the following to say:

"I'd like to recapture what I was doing in the Cage Warriors days. Come out nice and aggressive, get nice grindy wrestling grappling exchanges off, then start looking for that finish. I'd like to get a finish in there obviously, and put on an entertaining performance for the crowd."

When asked what type of finish she was predicting, McKenna stated that:

"I like all of them. If I can grab a neck or an elbow or a face, I'll be happy."

Cory McKenna on training with elite fighters at Team Alpha Male

Despite initially hailing from Wales, Cory McKenna now plies her trade in the U.S., training at the prestigious Team Alpha Male alongside the likes of Urijah Faber, Sara McMann and Maycee Barber:

"I've known Sara [McMann] for years. Ever since I first started coming out here. She's always around and always happy to help and give me looks, so she's obviously world class so just trying to maximise that, on top of my wrestling with Danny Castillo. Make sure I'm covering all bases. Maycee's [Barber] at Team Alpha Male so I've definitely been working on a lot with those two. We've got a few other fighters like Yan [Xiaonan], she's fighting soon. I haven't left Team Alpha Male in two years now, I came out after the Contender fight and I've stayed out here."

McKenna is in action on March 18th, where she faces off against Elise Reed. Still only 22, 'Poppins' is considered one of the brightest talents in the 115lb division. Another big win here will likely result in McKenna facing a notable step up in competition, taking her ever closer to the top 15.

Check out our full exclusive interview with Cory McKenna below:

Edited by John Cunningham