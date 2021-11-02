5 ranked UFC fighters who you've probably never heard of

Decided by a panel made up of MMA media members, the UFC’s rankings are often criticized. However, they do act as a strong barometer of where fighters stand in their respective divisions.

All UFC fans have heard of the fighters at the top of the rankings. However, lower down at the bottom end of the top 15, it’s possible for some combatants to be ranked before they become well known.

UFC @ufc



🔔 @SeanBradyMMA locks in the RD 3 sub!



PHILLY TOUGH.🔔 @SeanBradyMMA locks in the RD 3 sub!

Whether these fighters will continue to climb up the rankings and become UFC superstars is obviously impossible to say. However, for now, they’ve made their way into the top 15 while still remaining largely unknown.

Here are five ranked UFC fighters whom you’ve probably never heard of.

#5. Tagir Ulanbekov – ranked #15 in the UFC flyweight division

Tagir Ulanbekov could be the latest protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov to taste UFC success

Unsurprisingly, UFC fans will be well aware of the sheer amount of talent coming out of the Dagestan region of Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is obviously the most well-known product of the region. However, Islam Makhachev and Magomed Ankalaev are two of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC right now too.

Many UFC fans won’t have heard of him just yet. However, it’s quite possible that #15 ranked flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov could well be the next fighter to join them on that rapid ascent up the ladder to the top of the promotion.

A part of Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA team alongside the likes of Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov, Ulanbekov made his UFC debut last October. There, he beat Bruno Silva and then returned to the octagon at UFC 267, where he outpointed the debuting Allan Nascimento.

UFC @ufc



🇷🇺 Tagir Ulanbekov gets it done in his debut.



From Russia!🇷🇺 Tagir Ulanbekov gets it done in his debut.

Like his more famous coach, Ulanbekov has a game that is centered firmly around his wrestling and ground control.

The Dagestani landed four of his five takedown attempts against Nascimento. He then controlled the Brazilian from the top for 12 minutes of the 15 their fight went for. It was a highly impressive showing, and the fact that Ulanbekov was able to fend off many submission attempts was also a big plus.

To climb up the ladder, though, Ulanbekov will need to finish his opponent next time he fights. However, the fact that six of his 13 career wins have come by submission bodes well.

Don’t be surprised to see him rise up the flyweight ranks quickly, and become much more well known for UFC fans in the process.

