5 ranked UFC middleweights Khamzat Chimaev could defeat

Currently competing at 170lbs, Khamzat Chimaev has been vocal about his intentions on moving up to the UFC middleweight division in the future. 'Borz' already holds two wins at middleweight in the UFC, having defeated John Phillips and Gerard Meerschaert.

However, Chimaev's stock has grown exponentially since then, and it is unlikely that he would match up with anyone outside the top 15 should he make the move back up to 185lbs.

Whether 'Borz' can beat the likes of Israel Adesanya or Robert Whittaker is anyone's guess right now. But there is an argument to be made for some ranked middleweights that Chimaev to beat, even with him being only 10 fights into his pro MMA career.

In the following list, we breakdown five ranked UFC middleweights Khamzat Chimaev could defeat. Andre Muniz, Chris Weidman and Edmen Shahbazyan are all honorable mentions that 'Borz' would have a good chance against as well.

#5. No.12-ranked UFC middleweight - Brad Tavares

Brad Tavares is a UFC veteran with some solid wins under his belt. The Hawaiian native came up through The Ultimate Fighter in 2010 and has since defeated the likes of Krzysztof Jotko, Omari Akhmedov, and Antônio Carlos Júnior.

However, Tavares has always come up short just before breaking into the very elite of the division. Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya, and several more have acted as gatekeepers for Taveres' MMA career, cutting him off just before he broke out as a real contender.

It is likely that Khamzat Chimaev would do something similar. Tavares does have good takedown defense, but it would surely only be a matter of time before 'Borz' broke down Tavares' defense and handed him yet another loss to a rising prospect.

#4. No.10-ranked UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum is somewhat of an enigma. The TUF winner gave the current UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, his toughest test to date at 185lbs. However, since then, he has gone 1-4, with his sole win coming against Ian Heinisch, who is no longer ranked in the top 15.

If the right Gastelum shows up, he could certainly give Chimaev a run for his money. But it would certainly seem like the odds are stacked against him. Chimaev has a distinct height and reach advantage, which paired with his suffocating wrestling and knockout power, would likely be enough to see him overcome Gastelum.

#3. No.9-ranked UFC middleweight Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall is an explosive striker with dynamic attacks that have resulted in a number of exciting knockout finishes. His spinning heel kick against Adam Cella comes to mind.

danawhite @danawhite Sorry I'm late, had a few things to do today ;) 1 of the nastiest KOs u'll ever see! Uriah Hall spinning heal kick http://t.co/dfIGySS3iH Sorry I'm late, had a few things to do today ;) 1 of the nastiest KOs u'll ever see! Uriah Hall spinning heal kick http://t.co/dfIGySS3iH

However, Khamzat Chimaev would not allow Hall to implement the type of gameplan that leans into a dynamic striking battle. Hall's takedown defense, whilst relatively solid, would not be enough to fend off the power of 'Borz,' and his ever waning durability would likely result in an early stoppage.

#2. No.7-ranked UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson is one of the better grapplers in the UFC's middleweight division. 'The Joker' has submitted numerous high-level opponents such as Kevlin Gastelum, Gerald Meerschaert, and David Branch.

He has also used his grappling prowess to control Edmen Shahbazyan throughout their fight in his most recent UFC win. With all of this being said, one could make a solid argument for Hermansson being able to hold his own against Chimaev.

However, Hermansson and 'Borz' have previously competed against each other, in Freestyle Wrestling. Chimaev comfortably defeated 'The Joker,' and there is little to indicate that the result would be different in an MMA fight. The submission game of Hermansson could certainly offer up some difficulties to Chimaev, but ultimately you have to favor 'Borz' in the matchup.

#1. No.4-ranked UFC middleweight Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa is a physical specimen with incredibly aggressive striking, and outside of his loss to Israel Adesanya, has shown impressive durability. 'Borrachina' has overcome some solid opposition, including Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks.

However, these fights have rarely resulted in Costa's grappling defense being truly tested. He has also shown a tendency to gas out in the later rounds of his fights. This could be a recipe for disaster against a fighter with a top game like Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa would certainly have a chance to catch 'Borz' in the early goings of the fight. His raw athleticism may be enough to fend off the takedown threat early on and, should he manage to begin unloading strikes against Chimaev, there is a strong chance the undefeated hype train could be derailed.

However, if the fight hits the mat, it seems unlikely that Costa would be able to escape the clutches of 'Borz.' The brutal pressure and ground strikes would quickly sap on Costa's cardio, likely resulting in the second stoppage loss of 'The Erasers' professional MMA career.

