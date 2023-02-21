Conor McGregor's trash talk is legendary. The Irishman's skills as a mixed martial artist dazzle spectators inside the octagon. But it was his sharp tongue and quick wit that entertained his legions of fans outside the cage. The former two-division UFC champion is often hailed as one of the greatest trash talkers in MMA history.

Throughout the years, 'The Notorious' has managed to unnerve many of his opponents with his trash-talking. UFC legend José Aldo was famously overcome with anger over the Irishman's incessant trash talk. So when the pair finally fought, he lunged at the Irishman, only to be KO'd in 13 seconds.

That, however, was years ago. Conor McGregor is now regarded differently by his peers. His trash talk doesn't seem to have the same effect as it once did. He is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at an unspecified PPV later this year. While he has ample time to needle him, there's a good reason he'll be unsuccessful.

#5. Conor McGregor's trash talk has become predictable

Conor McGregor has a bag of reliable tricks when it comes to how he uses his trash talk. In the early days of his career, the Irishman's trash talk was more varied. He made stark distinctions between his skill set and the abilities of his rivals. He verbally dismantled their footwork and overall effectiveness as martial artists.

Furthermore, he used humor to poke fun at his opponents. He infamously mocked Chad Mendes' height after the former NCAA Division 1 standout taunted 'The Notorious' about his lack of wrestling skills. This brand of trash talk, however, is now a relic of the past. McGregor's razor-sharp wit has dulled.

GG Gaming @gggamingbet Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier exchanged words ahead of their UFC fight in Las Vegas:

"You’re getting walked like a dog in that octagon! You’re only a little b*tch" – McGregor

“You used to be a lot better. The trash talk was a lot better than that. F*cking weak” – Poirier Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier exchanged words ahead of their UFC fight in Las Vegas:"You’re getting walked like a dog in that octagon! You’re only a little b*tch" – McGregor“You used to be a lot better. The trash talk was a lot better than that. F*cking weak” – Poirier https://t.co/bHLUgGjFbj

His trash talk has devolved into either mocking his opponent's inferior wealth or opting for shock value by launching exceedingly personal attacks. At their UFC 269 pre-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier told the Irishman that his trash talk used to be better and that he was unfazed by whatever he said.

Given how predictable his trash-talking has become, Michael Chandler and the Irishman's future opponents will be able to more easily prepare for his vitriol. They know what to expect, so they know what to brace themselves for.

#4. Neither Michael Chandler's reputation nor image is at stake

At this stage in Conor McGregor's career, there's only one reason why other UFC fighters continue to challenge him. A bout with the former two-division champion guarantees every fighter their most lucrative payday due to his massive PPV appeal.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I think 2 million is not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable.”



youtube.com/live/a4zFm-e4s… Michael Chandler believes his fight against Conor McGregor "could be the biggest pay-per-view that we’ve ever seen" 🤑 #TheMMAHour "I think 2 million is not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable.” Michael Chandler believes his fight against Conor McGregor "could be the biggest pay-per-view that we’ve ever seen" 🤑 #TheMMAHour"I think 2 million is not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable.”▶️ youtube.com/live/a4zFm-e4s… https://t.co/nN62ONsr0o

Like Charles Oliveira before him, Michael Chandler is only interested in facing 'The Notorious' for the money he'll make. Thus, his motivation is different. He isn't obsessed with beating him. Instead, he only cares about facing him due to how wealthy the matchup can make him.

McGregor's trash talk is designed to infuriate his opponents into lashing out inside the octagon. Since Chandler fights recklessly in the octagon anyway, McGregor's words may not have the intended effect on 'Iron.' Furthermore, since he doesn't care about anything other than making money, why would he care about anything McGregor has to say?

He has nothing to lose since he's already gotten what he wanted, i.e., a fight with McGregor. His only expressed goal with the boat has been to reach 2 million PPV buys.

#3. Everyone understands that Conor McGregor's trash talk is only part of the buildup

Back in 2018, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov headlined the most successful PPV in UFC history. Prior to their bout, the promotion scheduled a pre-fight press conference designed to market the matchup. It didn't take long for the Irishman to subject 'The Eagle' to his brutal brand of trash talk.

Nurmagomedov's initial response to this was curious. He claimed that McGregor's trash-talking was exactly what he expected. Fighters and fans alike understand that McGregor's trash talk is an integral part of the buildup to nearly all of his bouts. This is well-understood by everyone who now fights the Irishman.

This is especially true when it comes to Michael Chandler. The three-time Bellator lightweight champion is also a showman himself. While he doesn't engage in trash talk, he does everything else in his power to generate interest in his fights.

#2. Conor McGregor's recent losses have made his trash talk less powerful

It's one thing to be a merciless trash-talker on a winning streak and a completely different thing to be a constant trash-talker who hasn't won fights in a long time. Anyone can talk trash and lose, but it takes a special talent to talk trash and win. Conor McGregor was the latter in the first half of his career.

William Hill @WilliamHill



" I see a man here in front of me that I've defeated and I know I can defeat again"



We're just one day away from



🍿 🗣️ Dustin Poirier on facing Conor McGregor:" I see a man here in front of me that I've defeated and I know I can defeat again"We're just one day away from #UFC264 🗣️ Dustin Poirier on facing Conor McGregor: " I see a man here in front of me that I've defeated and I know I can defeat again" We're just one day away from #UFC264 🍿 https://t.co/CXnqJoYfag

The Irishman was on an unprecedented win streak that made his trash talk very powerful. He routinely predicted his wins and used his quick wit to embarrass his foes in interviews. Unfortunately, 'The Notorious' has not been as successful inside the octagon as of late.

His only win in the last seven years came against Donald Cerrone, who was on a two-fight losing streak at the time and has since retired after a winless streak of seven fights. It's harder to psych out an opponent without winning. There's nothing to worry about against a fighter with three losses and one win in his last four fights.

#1. Conor McGregor has become an easy target for trash talk

Mind games are more effective when a fighter's target has nothing to counter them with. Unfortunately for Conor McGregor, he has become an easy target himself. The Irishman has lost three of his last four fights, and his only win during this stretch came against a fighter who retired after a winless streak of seven bouts.

The former champion's recent performances in the cage led to widespread mockery, especially after Josh Cohen—better known as 'Pink Suit Guy'—brought his record to light at the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference. McGregor had no answer to Cohen's criticism other than calling for fans to assault him.

Connoisseur of Combat @ConOfCombat CONOR AND PINK SUIT GUY CONOR AND PINK SUIT GUY https://t.co/auD61LjF2d

Not only has McGregor's success in the cage waned, but his legal troubles outside the octagon have earned him significant negative attention. Numerous sexual assault allegations, general physical assault allegations, and the USADA scandal make him an exceptionally easy target for trash talk.

Fighters will have very little to fear against trash-talkers who have ample material they can use to return fire.

