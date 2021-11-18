Conor McGregor has captured the imagination of the masses with his incredible trash talk on more than one occasion. As one of the most ruthless trash-talkers in the game, the superstar has used his wit to throw his opponents off before big fights throughout his storied career.

During the rise of Conor McGregor in the UFC, fans witnessed his brash nature come out in some of the most pivotal moments in the promotion's history. McGregor's bombastic attitude has changed the way many fighters perceive MMA today.

Following a successful period in the UFC, Conor McGregor took his trash-talking services to the boxing world. In what many believed would never happen, McGregor reeled in his first professional boxing match against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. While McGregor's bid at boxing has been put on ice, the Irishman's trash talk has immortalized his name in the MMA community.

Here are 5 times Conor McGregor proved he's the best trash talker in UFC history.

#5. Conor McGregor: "Who the f*** is that guy?"

Conor McGregor has delivered numerous unforgettable lines throughout his career. One line in particular that stands out was in 2016 when McGregor was at a pre-fight press conference. After securing the featherweight title and avenging his loss to Nate Diaz, 'The Notorious' beat Jeremy Stephens to the punch at the UFC 205 pre-fight presser.

When Conor McGregor was asked by a reporter who he believed would be the toughest fight on stage, the superstar took a moment to reply. Before he could utter a word, the hard-hitting 145-pound Jeremy Stephens responded to the question. After Stephens claimed he would be McGregor's hardest fight, the Irishman looked both ways, unclear of who was speaking.

The infamous one-liner was born when McGregor responded to Stephens with "Who the f** is that guy?!"

After landing the venomous quip, Stephens responded by emphasizing his knockout power. Looking back on the memorable exchange, Conor McGregor fondly recalls the encounter.

Following the UFC 205 pre-fight presser incident, Jeremy Stephens attempted to re-spark the flame when he posted a picture of himself alongside Conor McGregor's mother on Twitter. Suffice to say, the attempted jab at the Irishman was laughed off in the end. To this day, that one-liner remains one of McGregor's most impactful moments of trash talk.

