5 reasons why Cory Sandhagen will spoil T.J. Dillashaw's UFC return

The first chapter of T.J. Dillashaw's redemption arc begins with his comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. It goes something like this: a disgraced former champion returns to glory after atoning for his sins.

But none of that happens if Sandhagen has anything to say about it. 'The Sandman' is nearing the climax of his own quest to capture the UFC bantamweight title. He came close to fighting for gold once, but fell short against future champion Aljamain Sterling.

Since then, Sandhagen has washed the bitter taste of defeat out of his mouth with back-to-back highlight reel-worthy finishes – a spinning kick knockout of Marlon Moraes and a nasty flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar.

Go ALL angles on this @CorySandhagen flying knee! 😱



📺 He faces TJ Dillashaw at #UFCVegas32 this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/4mDfMDjB4p — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2021

Sandhagen is on the cusp of reaching new heights in his career and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Here are five reasons why a returning Dillashaw won't stop him either at UFC Vegas 32.

#5. Cory Sandhagen could neutralize T.J. Dillashaw's advantage

On paper, T.J. Dillashaw is a bad matchup for Cory Sandhagen. Both men are excellent strikers, but Dillashaw's superior grappling skills should give him the edge. After his loss to Sterling, Sandhagen even went as far as admitting that his wrestling "sucks" (his words, not mine).

But Sandhagen doesn't need to outwrestle T.J. Dillashaw to win. He can stick to doing what he does best – utilizing his length to land strikes from a safe distance.

Sandhagen, who stands at 5-foot-11, is incredibly tall for bantamweight. On top of that, his 70-inch reach allows him to keep most of his opponents at bay. Dillashaw, in comparison, is 5-foot-six with a 67-inch reach.

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen, who claims to have seen the two train together, believes Sandhagen's understanding of how to use the range could make up for his lack of wrestling. 'The American Gangster' said:

"[Sandhagen] doesn't have to wrestle a lot because he understands range and he understands how to keep it. He understands how effective a knee up the middle and an elbow down the pipe can be at keeping a wrestler at bay."

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard