5 reasons why Islam Makhachev should listen to Kamaru Usman and fight Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight belt

Islam Makhachev was advised by ex-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to dismiss all semblance of Islamic brotherhood and move up to challenge the division's current champion, Belal Muhammad. It is more than a bold suggestion, it is unthinkable in the Dagestani circle.

To an extent, it is hypocritical given 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' documented reluctance to fight Israel Adesanya when both men were champions. But, there is a point behind Usman's suggestion. Makhachev has made it clear that winning a second belt is his dream. So, why not pursue it?

Why not put his professional dream before a relatively new friendship that is also standing in the way of him making history? Muhammad is expected to make short work of Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. If he does, then there is little reason for Makhachev not to move up and face him.

#5. Welterweight is Islam Makhachev's easiest route to UFC double champ status

Being a UFC two-division champion has become all the rage in recent years, all thanks to Conor McGregor's historic achievement. Islam Makhachev is now among the latest champions aiming higher, and welterweight is, by far, his best path to capturing a second belt.

While Belal Muhammad has waxed lyrical about the Dagestani wrestler's skills, even claiming that he is good enough to dethrone middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, it is clearly an attempt to dissuade him from challenging him for his welterweight belt.

"I need the second belt... Belal there."

Check out Islam Makhachev calling for a welterweight title opportunity (10:30):

Makhachev's chances against du Plessis are comically low. While he may be a more skilled fighter, the gap in size and physicality would be too great for a fighter who clearly leans heavily on his strength and struggled to outmuscle a featherweight in Alexander Volkanovski.

Instead of looking to the improbable challenge of beating du Plessis at middleweight, he should aim for welterweight, where Muhammad is closer in size and less skilled overall.

#4. It would fortify Islam Makhachev's status as the P4P best fighter in the world

There's an ongoing debate about who the world's best pound-for-pound fighter. Some say it is Islam Makhachev, while others claim it is Jon Jones. Until recently, even UFC CEO Dana White was in 'Bones' corner. However, if Makhachev were to move up and become welterweight champion, there'd be no doubt.

Belal Muhammad is one of the greatest fighters in the world. He is unbeaten in 11 fights, with 10 wins to his name. Soon, it may very well be a 12-fight unbeaten streak with 11 wins if he gets past Jack Della Maddalena. In short, he is a far more impressive foe than who Jon Jones defeated for vacant heavyweight gold.

'Bones' beat Ciryl Gane, who not only was not the heavyweight champion at the time, but had just scored one win since being outwrestled by a one-legged Francis Ngannou. To worsen matters, his one win was against Tai Tuivasa, who is now on a five-fight losing streak.

Gane does not compare to Muhammad, who has been far greater and actually is the champion in his division.

#3. Islam Makhachev is in need of a signature rivalry

Almost every well-regarded UFC champion has had an all-consuming rivalry against another top-tier foe. Jon Jones had Daniel Cormier, Georges St-Pierre had Matt Hughes and B.J. Penn, Israel Adesanya had Alex Pereira, Ronda Rousey had Miesha Tate, and so on and so forth.

Islam Makhachev doesn't truly have one. There's a case to be made for Alexander Volkanovski, but that was little more than a flash in the pan. It was short-lived, lasting from Feb. 2023 to Oct. 2023. They had one close fight, before Makhachev knocked him out in a short-notice rematch.

With Belal Muhammad, though, the dynamic would be different. The buildup would be defined by a theme of betrayal, as two men who once pledged not to fight each other would now be facing off in the octagon. They're close and familiar with each other's skill-sets, and the trash talk, especially from Muhammad, would be sharp.

Then there's the element of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who trains both men. It would be the big pay-per-view attraction that Makhachev has been needing.

#2. Islam Makhachev can't fight at lightweight for too long

Islam Makhachev is a large lightweight. In fact, Dagestani fighters are often criticized for being 'weight bullies.' Makhachev could fight at welterweight, but has elected to make the cut to lightweight for a physical advantage over smaller-framed fighters. But, he can't do so for too long.

"I'm not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets."

Check out Colby Covington's criticism of Islam Makhachev:

The older a fighter gets, the slower their metabolism, and the more difficult a weight cut becomes. Many have already chalked up the difficult weight cut and shorter rehydration window in Australia for Makhachev's surprisingly tough performance against Alexander Volkanovski, a featherweight.

To continue fighting in optimal condition, he would be better served fighting at welterweight, where he won't be as drained by a difficult weight cut. Moreover, why not do so for championship gold?

#1. It would silence Islam Makhachev's detractors

It seems like regardless of who he beats, Islam Makhachev's career continues to be scrutinized by those who doubt him. He was criticized for his relatively easy path to the title. While his lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira was praised, his title defenses have not been.

He defended the belt twice against Alexander Volkanovski, a featherweight who came in on short-notice in the rematch. Both factors were used against him. Then, he fought an aging Dustin Poirier coming off one win over a non-top 10 foe since being knocked out by Justin Gaethje, and it was a tougher fight than expected.

Then, he faced Renato Moicano, who was ranked #10 and stepped in on a day's notice. These details have all been used to criticize him. However, there'd be no excuses for why he beat Belal Muhammad if he managed to dethrone him. It would strengthen his legacy in a massive way and silence all doubters.

