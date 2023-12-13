Islam Makhachev has once again found himself at the center of a Colby Covington attack.

Several months ago, 'Chaos' took aim at the lightweight king after he shared his interest in a welterweight clash with Covington. Ahead of his title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 this weekend, the American has blasted Makhachev for being a "weight bully."

During the second episode of the UFC's Embedded Series for UFC 296, Colby Covington was filmed eating steak ahead of Friday's weigh-ins, during which he said this about the lightweight champion:

"Let me know who's gonna be eating like this seven days out from a fight. No one. I don't cut weight though, I'm a real fighter. I fight at my natural weight class because I know I'm the best fighter in the world. I'm not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets and beat those guys up. That's why I'm the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter on Earth."

Islam Makhachev is known to cut a large amount of weight in order to make the 155-pound limit, but has never missed weight in his career.

In the aftermath of his first fight with Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 284, Makhachev stated that he was a more dimished version of himself in the octagon, due to having less time than normal to rehydrate post-weigh-ins.

Islam Makhachev eyes his next lightweight opponent, and it isn't Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev's emphatic first-round KO win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 sent shockwaves around the MMA world.

It was the first knockout loss of Volkanovski's UFC career, and proved that Makhachev was more than a sambo grappler, something he had claimed for years.

Following the bout, questions about the Dagestani's next opponent were thrown the way of company CEO Dana White. He appeared open to booking a rematch between Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, the original UFC 294 main event, but did not confirm the promotion's plans.

Justin Gaethje, who knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July, was the Dagestani's other potential opponent. Following his KO win over Poirier, 'The Highlight' stated that he would accept nothing less than a title bout.

During a recent interview at an IBF boxing event in Dubai, Islam Makhachev singled out his desired next opponent, saying:

"I'm not interested in rematches... You have to add new names. There's Gaethje, who I would say deserves the fight. I think it would be more interesting fighting him."

