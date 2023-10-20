“Didn’t have that power in February?” - Alexander Volkanovski questions Islam Makhachev being better prepared because of Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski is skeptical of Islam Makhachev's claim that he will be in better physical condition at UFC 294 than at their previous meeting in February.

Volkanovski and Makhachev went to war in the main event of UFC 284 earlier this year, with the Dagestani being awarded a unanimous decision win.

Ahead of their much-anticipated rematch in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev stated that he will be a better version of the fighter who previously faced Alexander Volkanovski. According to the lightweight champion, the additional 10 hours between the official weigh-ins and fight night at UFC 294 will allow him to rehydrate more effectively.

However, Alexander Volkanovski recently questioned his opponent's claims during yesterday's pre-fight press conference:

"You're telling me him rehydrating for 30-something hours isn't enough, he's gonna be stronger with 40 hours? Is that really what we're relying on over here? You don't back your skills? I don't get it, I don't get it. I back my skills."

Makhachev replied:

"I'll show you everything. Be patient. Be patient, I'll show you my power and everything Saturday night."

Volkanovski fired back:

"Oh, so you didn't have that power in February? Because you only had 30-something hours? That wasn't enough? Thirty hours mate, I don't know what world you're living in."

Watch the video below from 26:05:

Alexander Volkanovski says Islam Makhachev wouldn't have accepted the fight if "the roles were reversed"

Alexander Volkanovski has stepped up on 12 days' notice to take on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 this weekend.

Makhachev was initially set to take on Charles Oliveira in a rematch of their UFC 280 clash last year. But disaster struck just over a week ago, as 'do Bronx' suffered a cut above his eye during training, forcing him to withdraw from the bout.

Volkanovski accepted the short-notice clash without hesitation, meaning he has now been involved in every lightweight and featherweight title fight since July 2022.

Despite Makhachev thanking 'The Great' for saving the UFC 294 main event, the lightweight champion warned Volkanovski not to use the lack of preparation time as an excuse should he lose.

During Alexander Volkanovski's pre-fight media appearance, he fired back at Islam Makhachev's comments, saying:

"I guarantee you that there is not many fighters that would do this. You heard Islam say, 'No excuses,' and things like this. One thing I want to say is, put it this way, if the roles were reversed, this fight is not happening. I don't care what anyone says, [Islam] is not fighting on 12 days' notice. So he needs to remember that."

Watch the video below from 2:15: