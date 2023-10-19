Incredible statistic shows Alexander Volkanovski involved in every title fight at lightweight and featherweight since July 2022

Alexander Volkanovski is more than living up to his moniker of 'The Great'.

A recent statistic shows that he has been involved in every title fight at lightweight and featherweight since July 2022.

Volkanovski has reigned supreme over the featherweight division since December 2019 when he defeated Max Holloway at UFC 245.

He has maintained an undefeated record at 145 pounds since entering the promotion, with his lone loss in the octagon coming against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February at lightweight. Alexander Volkanovski will have the chance to avenge the defeat this weekend when he takes on Makhachev in the UFC 294 main event.

'The Great' was not initially part of the pay-per-view, but after Charles Oliveira's withdrawal due to injury, Volkanovski accepted the short-notice title clash.

Alexander Volkanovski's inclusion at UFC 294 means that he has now made weight for every lightweight and featherweight title fight since July 2022. 'The Great' took part in all but one of those fights where he was the back-up for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

"Volk has made weight at every LW and FW title fight since July 2022. The Great Reign continues at #UFC294."

Alexander Volkanovski shares thoughts on facing Ilia Topuria at UFC 297

Prior to the card reshuffle at UFC 294, Alexander Volkanovski was rumored to be headlining UFC 297 alongside Ilia Topuria in January 2024.

But following the announcement that he would be taking on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, many expected Volkanovski to no longer be interested in a matchup with Topuria.

'The Great' has scoffed at the suggestion that it would be difficult for him to turn around in such a short space of time. The featherweight champion pointed to his burning desire to become a double-champion and keep both belts active as proof that he won't have difficulty facing Topuria at UFC 297.

He told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I wanna defend both belts. I know they're like, 'Can it be done?' They think it can't be done, so that's gonna have to be a talk in itself... I definitely plan on fighting in January... it was doing my head in waiting. Honestly, when I was trying to talk to the UFC, 'Can we please do November, December?' But obviously there's a lot of other champs that need to fight. You gotta fit everyone in."

