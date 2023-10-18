“I got that motivation from Izzy” - Alexander Volkanovski credits Israel Adesanya with inspiring him to be an active UFC champion

Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his third title fight in nine months, as he is set to take on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 this weekend.

'The Great' will have just 12 days to get ready for his rematch with the lightweight champion, as Makhachev's original opponent, Charles Oliveira, was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Alexander Volkanovski has become one of the promotion's most active fighters, and alongside his teammate and friend Israel Adesanya, he has redefined the meaning of an active champion.

Adesanya has had four title fights in the past fourteen months, and according to 'The Great', he has been a huge source of motivation to remain active.

Ahead of Alexander Volkanovski's much anticipated rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, he appeared in front of the media. The featherweight champion was asked to share the key to his level of activity, and he said this:

"I got that motivation from Izzy, how active he was and what he was doing for so many years. That was an inspiration for me to be like, 'I want that.' That was incredible and that's why you're seeing me take that as well. And now I'm just trying to add on, and I thrive off it. I thrive from being active and doing things that not everyone will do..."

Alexander Volkanovski is eager to face Ilia Topuria in January despite Islam Makhachev clash

Alexander Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev as a short-notice replacement in the main event of UFC 294 this weekend.

Makhachev was originally scheduled to face Charles Oliveira, who suffered a terrible cut above his eye in training which ruled him out of an epic title fight with the Dagestani.

Prior to the new UFC 294 main event being announced, it was rumored that 'The Great' would take on surging contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 in January, in a featherweight title clash.

Many expected Alexander Volkanovski to have lost interest in a bout against Topuria early next year, due to his short-notice clash with Islam Makhachev. But during a recent interview on The MMA Hour, 'The Great' voiced his interest in facing Topuria at UFC 297.

He said this:

"I wanna defend both belts. I know they're like, 'Can it be done?' They think it can't be done, so that's gonna have to be a talk in itself... I definitely plan on fighting in January... it was doing my head in waiting. Honestly, when I was trying to talk to the UFC, 'Can we please do November, December?' But obviously there's a lot of other champs that need to fight. You gotta fit everyone in."

