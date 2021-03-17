5 reasons why Israel Adesanya should have a rematch with Robert Whittaker next

Ever since Israel Adesanya snatched the middleweight title from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019, a rematch has been doing the rounds. However, both the middleweight fighters have had a few plans of their own.

Israel Adesanya rammed through Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa in the middleweight to stay undefeated. He then decided to move up to the light heavyweight division to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, only to earn his first professional defeat.

Whittaker, meanwhile, rebounded nicely from the Adesanya loss and defeated two middleweights in 2020 post-UFC 243 to become the number 1 middleweight contender.

Now with Israel Adesanya laying out his plans to return to the middleweight division to defend his title, UFC President Dana White interested in a Whittaker vs Adesanya II and no better fighter to challenge either of the two, a rematch is getting closer to reality.

On that note, here are five reasons why Israel Adesanya should rematch Whittaker next:

#1 Paulo Costa pulls out from the Robert Whittaker fight

After getting knocked out in the second round of UFC 253 against Israel Adesanya in September 2020, Paulo Costa was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker in April 2021. However, 'Borrachinha' has now been ruled out of the April 17 UFC Fight Night event with Whittaker, citing a 'severe flu'.

While there have been talks in the UFC about rebooking Whittaker vs Costa, it is understood that the bout is likely to be scrapped altogether.

Now with the Costa fight off, there are reports that Whittaker's camp wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya instead. Although the dates will still need to be sorted out, it makes complete sense, as no one else could pose a stiffer challenge to 'The Last Stylebender' in the middleweight division than Whittaker.

#2 Israel Adesanya has plans to return to middleweight to defend his title

'The Last Stylebender' had said ahead of his light heavyweight fight at UFC 259 against Jan Blachowicz that he had no intentions to neglect the middleweight division should he also claim gold at 205 pounds.

"I’ll definitely go back down to 185," Israel Adesanya had told MMA Junkie. "I have something else in my head that might interest (me later). But definitely going back down to 185 is my goal. I want to keep my division moving."

After losing the fight to Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya laid out his future plans and announced that he would return to 185, like a; phoenix' no less.

He said, "You’ll see me back at 205 later in the future. Right now, I’ve got a division I’ve got to dominate. I know what they’re thinking, 'oh, that’s it, you’ve just got to take him down and then you’ve got him.' All right, cool. Bet, but I’ll remind them again why I’m the king of 185."

#3 Robert Whittaker has beaten two possible title contenders in the middleweight division

Whittaker's jab shakes up Jared Cannonier.

Since losing his middleweight gold to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, Robert Whittakers has had two straight wins through unanimous decisions over possible title contenders.

Whittaker, who is ranked number 1 in the middleweight division, defeated the third-ranked Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 and the fourth-ranked Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 174.

Running through the top tiers of the middleweight division, Paulo Costa was the last one in Whittaker's way to earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya. However, Costa is now out.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya had wanted to fight Darren Till, expressing his liking for the Englishman's style. However, Izzy had also added that for the fight to happen, Darren Till would need to keep winning.

In an interview with ESPN, Israel Adesanya had said, "To be honest... None of them except Till. And I just keep saying, I hope he keeps winning so we can have that fight because you know the vibes. I just like that style... but he just gotta win man. He just gotta get his shit together and keep winning."

And with Robert 'The Reaper' Whittaker defeating Till at UFC Fight Night 174, Adesanya's 'condition' went unfulfilled.

The fourth-ranked Darren Till has another chance at UFC Fight Night on April 10, 2021, against the fifth-ranked Marvin Vettori. However, regardless of the result, it will still not affect the number one contender in the middleweight division, leaving the path open for Israel Adesanya and Whittaker.

#4 UFC President Dana White finds the idea of Whittaker vs Adesanya II 'very appealing'

Following Robert Whittaker's win against Jared Cannonier at UFC 254, UFC President Dana White had told reporters that the idea of a rematch between Whittaker and Israel Adesanya was indeed 'very appealing' to him.

"It’s very appealing to me," White told reporters, post-fight at UFC 254. "It’s the fight that makes sense right now. Adesanya has a lot of options right now, but the fight that makes the most sense right now is Whittaker. I thought Cannonier was going to be a much tougher challenge for him. (Whittaker) looked good tonight, so the Adesanya rematch makes sense."

According to MMA Junkie, Dana White had also cited the significant pay-per-view numbers going into the first fight between Israel Adesanya and Whittaker and believes there is an upside in their second matchup.

#5 Robert Whittaker is ready for a rematch with Israel Adesanya

Former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is aware of the challenge that awaits him when he meets Israel Adesanya again. More importantly, he has consciously put himself in prime position to get a second crack at 'The Last Stylebender' after beating Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

Speaking to the media after a unanimous decision win against Cannonier at UFC 254, Whittaker had said that although Adesanya was going to be a challenge, the New Zealand-born Australian national was ready for it.

"He’s (Adesanya) a tough fight, man. I’m stoked to fight him. He’s a hard fight. He’s so good, and he only looked better in his last fight – and the fact he beat me once already. But I feel like I’ve got a couple of tricks I can roll out. I feel like I can play it differently this time. He can go up to light heavy(weight) or heavyweight. Whatever he wants to do, it doesn’t bother me. My plans are Christmas, my baby, and then, hopefully, our timelines line up then."

Do you think Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya could come to fruition?