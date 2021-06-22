5 reasons why Israel Adesanya could surpass Anderson Silva as UFC middleweight GOAT

Israel Adesanya continues to prove he's the best middleweight in MMA today. But will he be able to take Anderson Silva's throne as the greatest UFC middleweight of all time, when all is said and done?

If you'd ask Israel Adesanya, he'd straight up tell you that he doesn't care. The 31-year-old made it clear that he isn't a fan of any GOAT (greatest of all time) debate as it's "all subjective." Unfortunately for him, the conversation will inevitably go on and on with or without his permission.

With three successful title defenses, Israel Adesanya is slowly climbing his way to the pinnacle of middleweight greatness. And while he still has a long way to go, there's good reason to believe he could surpass the legendary Anderson Silva someday.

#5 Israel Adesanya has already beaten Anderson Silva

UFC 234: Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva

Let's start with the obvious. Israel Adesanya engaged in a classic battle with Anderson Silva and emerged on the winning side. Normally, a head-to-head showdown would be enough to settle a debate, but of course, Silva was nowhere near his prime when he took on Adesanya.

That's not to say, however, that Adesanya's win over Silva was without merit. Although he wasn’t able to get the finish, Adesanya displayed that he possesses a level of striking prowess superior to that of the legendary Brazilian.

Adesanya masterfully used his patented feints to find success on the offensive side while utilizing head movement and footwork to avoid Anderson Silva's counter attacks. In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Adesanya broke down what it was like to share the octagon with 'The Spider'.

"Me and him are playing this game. So, when I hit him, I didn't hit him clean. I'm not trying to hit him where he is; I'm trying to hit him where he's gonna be."

#4 Israel Adesanya possesses intangible attributes

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

What separates good fighters from great ones are the unquantifiable qualities. Whether you call it self-belief or arrogance, it's safe to say that Israel Adesanya has an abundance of it.

Adesanya has accomplished everything he's set out to do apart from capturing a second title. His sky-high level of confidence allows him to stay calm and composed every single time he steps foot inside the octagon.

On top of that, not many UFC fighters are as charismatic as Adesanya. From his likable personality, to his gimmicky entrances, to his colorful one-liners, 'The Last Stylebender' truly is the complete package.

#3 Time is on Israel Adesanya's side

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

After defeating Marvin Vettori for the second time at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya successfully retained his title for the third time. As impressive as it is, the Kiwi fighter's resume still pales in comparison to Anderson Silva's legendary reign, which lasted seven years and included 10 title defenses

But time is on Adesanya's side. As one of the most active champions on the UFC roster, Adesanya has fought twice in 2021 and two more times the year before. At the pace he's currently going, Adesanya will likely catch the Brazilian's record in the next few years.

#2 Israel Adesanya's level of competition

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

There are more talented fighters on the UFC middleweight roster today than there were during Anderson Silva's heyday. It was through no fault of Silva's own, of course, but it is what it is.

Anderson Silva impressively defeated Rich Franklin to capture the title. Some of his challengers, however, were the likes of Travis Lutter, James Irvin, and Patrick Cote. His most notable title defenses came against Hall-of-Famers Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort.

Adesanya, on the other hand, went through top contenders Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker to claim the undisputed 185-pound crown. He then defended against the likes of Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Taking nothing away from Anderson Silva's legendary legacy, Israel Adesanya has faced steeper competition. After defeating Vettori for the second time, Adesanya will look to do the same against Whittaker. And should he succeed, he'll have defeated some of his biggest rivals twice.

#1 Israel Adesanya can protect his mystique

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Israel Adesanya proved he can do something Anderson Silva can't: bounce back from defeat. 'The Last Stylebender' put on a masterclass in his most recent outing to get the taste of defeat out of his mouth.

Anderson Silva, on the flipside, never looked the same after getting knocked out by Chris Weidman at UFC 162. And unfortunately, his refusal to retire when he should have ruined his aura of greatness. He stayed for too long and paid for it with five unnecessary losses on his record.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is nearing the peak of his career. But 'Father Time' will eventually catch up to him, as is the case for every fighter. Hopefully he'll be able to recognize when it's time to make his graceful exit. That way, fans will remember him as they do the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

