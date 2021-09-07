5 reasons why Jake Paul should not take a boxing match against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has found his way into mainstream combat sports contention off the back of a few solid performances. The most impressive of those came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month.

However, he has consistently caught the ire of athletes, fans and pundits for his reluctance to fight professional boxers. Instead, he has limited himself to celebrities and MMA fighters at the tail end of their careers.

However, one professional who's had Paul's name on his lips for quite a while is Tommy Fury. The two shared more than just a boxing card on August 29. They found themselves in a heated exchange in the hallways of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse following Paul's latest win.

Tommy Fury has been gunning for a fight against Jake Paul for quite some time. While he has emerged unsuccessful in all his attempts up until now, having fought Paul's sparring partner, Fury may just be inching closer to his end goal.

But will a fight against the Englishman truly help Paul further his career? In this article, we take a look at why Jake Paul should duck a fight against Tommy Fury.

#5. Tommy Fury hails from a proud lineage of boxers, unlike Jake Paul

Boxing is a staple for members of the Fury family. With representation in some of the hardest weight classes, the Fury family is a mainstay inside the squared circle. They have grown to a kind of infamy that no other family has ever been able to achieve.

Tommy Fury's older half-brother, Tyson, has scaled the highest peak in the sport. The patriarchs of the Fury family, John and Peter, are the ones who seemingly kicked things off for the family's success. A total of nine members of the Fury family indulge in the art of pugilism. Tyson and Tommy Fury stand tall as the best of the lot.

Should Jake Paul find himself going toe-to-toe against Tommy Fury, he would have to exercise a lot more caution than he has across his career in boxing so far. 'The Problem Child' would certainly be heading towards a hard-fought fight, likely one he wouldn't be able to win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard